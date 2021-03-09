CHICAGO — Thousands of fans of the Cubs and the White Sox will get to see their teams play in person this season, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Monday.
In a news release, Lightfoot said each team will be limited to 20% capacity. That means the White Sox can admit as many as 8,122 fans to Guaranteed Rate Field beginning on opening day, and the Cubs will be allowed to admit as many as 8,274 fans per game.
Major league teams have been announcing in recent weeks that fans will be allowed to return to stadiums. Some teams have not specified how many fans will be allowed. Other teams that have set their opening-day capacity at 20% include the Philadelphia Phillies and the Los Angeles Angeles. The Milwaukee Brewers and the Colorado Rockies will limit capacity to 25% and St. Louis Cardinals have set the capacity limit at 32%. The Kansas City Royals will limit capacity to about 30%.
In Chicago, the announcement comes after the city, because of a drop in the number of COVID-19 cases, recently started allowing limited indoor seating. Just last week, the restaurants and bars in the city were told they can increase their indoor seating capacity to 50%.
Cubs’ Strop could be back as early as today
Chicago Cubs manager David Ross said Monday that reliever Pedro Strop has not tested positive for COVID-19 and could be back in camp either today or Wednesday.
Strop was isolated from camp in Mesa, Ariz., Sunday after violating MLB’s COVID-19 protocols, reportedly for dining indoors with players from the Cleveland Indians.
A joint committee of representatives from MLB and the players union have the discretion of forcing players to quarantine for violations, depending on testing and a player’s intent.
Former pitcher Cormier dies at 53
PHILADELPHIA — Rheal Cormier, the durable left-hander who spent 16 seasons in the majors and remarkably pitched in the Olympics before and after his time in the big leagues, died Monday. He was 53. The Philadelphia Phillies said Cormier died of cancer at his home in New Brunswick, Canada.
Overall, he was 71-64 with two saves and a 4.03 ERA with St. Louis, Boston, Montreal, Philadelphia and Cincinnati. A member of the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame, Cormier pitched in 683 games.
BASKETBALL
Creighton lifts McDermott’s suspension
OMAHA, Neb. — Creighton announced Monday it has lifted Greg McDermott’s suspension for making racially insensitive remarks to his players after a game last week.
McDermott created a firestorm for twice using the term “plantation” as part of an analogy urging team unity. The university suspended McDermott indefinitely on Thursday after he had coached in a Wednesday loss at Villanova.
Assistant coach Alan Huss was in charge of the 17th-ranked Bluejays for their 93-73 home win over Butler on Saturday. McDermott will be with the team for the Big East Tournament this week and the NCAA Tournament that begins next week.
FOOTBALL
Cowboys, Prescott agree on $160M contract
The Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott have finally agreed on the richest contract in club history two years after negotiations first started with the star quarterback.
The team said the agreement was reached Monday. It’s a $160 million, four-year contract with $126 million guaranteed and an NFL-record $66 million signing bonus, according to a person with knowledge of the deal who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because details weren’t announced.
Vikings bring back DE Stephen Weatherly
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings signed defensive end Stephen Weatherly to a one-year, $2.5 million contract on Monday, bringing back one of their past draft picks to try to strengthen a lagging pass rush. Weatherly played last season with the Carolina Panthers, who released him on Feb. 19. The 6-foot-5, 265-pound Weatherly spent the first four years of his career as a rotational player with the Vikings, who took him in the seventh round out of Vanderbilt in 2016.
Washington places franchise tag on Scherff
Washington placed the franchise tag on Brandon Scherff on Monday, tagging the standout guard for a second consecutive year in the aftermath of his first All-Pro season. Scherff stands to make almost $18 million after his camp and the team were unable to negotiate a long-term contract.
HOCKEY
Dach joins Blackhawks at practice
CHICAGO — Kirby Dach joined the Chicago Blackhawks for an optional practice on Monday, taking a big step in his comeback from wrist surgery.
Coach Jeremy Colliton said the 20-year-old forward will accompany the team on its six-game road trip. Dach fractured his right wrist while playing for Canada’s world junior team. After Dach had surgery on Dec. 28, team physician Michael Terry said he was expected to return in four to five months.