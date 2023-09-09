MANILA, Philippines — There will be no gold medal for the U.S. at this World Cup. And for the second consecutive time in FIBA’s biggest tournament, there might not be any medal at all for the Americans.
Instead, it’s Germany on the cusp of a world title.
Andreas Obst scored 24 points, Franz Wagner added 22 and Germany scored more points than any team ever has against a USA Basketball team featuring NBA players — earning a 113-111 win in the World Cup semifinals on Friday night.
No, it didn’t, and now questions will fly once again. USA Basketball has been talking for years about how the continuity of top international teams has closed what was once a sizable gap between the Americans and the rest of the world. The U.S. has won the last four Olympic titles, but now it’s two straight World Cups with no gold for the winningest program on the planet.
Germany — the last unbeaten team left in the tournament at 7-0 — will play Serbia on Sunday for the World Cup title. Serbia beat Canada in the first semifinal, getting to its second World Cup final in the last three tournaments.
Canada will play the U.S. for bronze Sunday.
FOOTBALL
Packers receiver Watson unavailable
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson won’t play in Sunday’s season opener at Chicago while he deals with a hamstring injury.
The Packers’ injury report Friday ruled Watson out for the Bears game and listed wide receiver Romeo Doubs as questionable. Watson’s absence means Green Bay won’t have its top returning receiver when Jordan Love begins his first season as the Packers’ starting quarterback.
Jones likely out for Raiders’ opener
HENDERSON, Nev. — Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones is not expected to play in Sunday’s season opener at the Denver Broncos, according to Las Vegas coach Josh McDaniels.
Jones hasn’t been in the Raiders’ facility this week. He twice posted disparaging remarks on social media about Raiders management before removing them.
Giants sign Gano to 3-year extension
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — New York Giants kicker Graham Gano has signed a three-year contract extension. The Giants announced the extension Friday ahead of their Sunday night season opener against the visiting Dallas Cowboys.
The 36-year-old Gano has made 91.8% of his field-goal attempts since joining the Giants in 2020, the best percentage in franchise history for anyone with at least 50 attempts.
HOCKEY
Blackhawks to retire Chelios’ No. 7 jersey
CHICAGO — The Chicago Blackhawks will retire Hall of Fame defenseman Chris Chelios’ No. 7 jersey.
The Blackhawks had Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder deliver the news to his longtime friend during the band’s concert at the United Center on Thursday night.
Chelios, 61, a Chicago native, played for his hometown team from 1990 until he was traded to Detroit in March 1999. He had 92 goals and 395 assists in 664 regular-season games with the Blackhawks.
BASEBALL
Dodgers’ Betts unlikely to play in series
WASHINGTON — Mookie Betts is unlikely to play in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ weekend series against the Washington Nationals after fouling a ball off his left foot.
Manager Dave Roberts said the seven-time All-Star outfielder was off crutches and undergoing a CT scan Friday, a day after Betts was injured in Miami. The 2018 AL MVP had X-rays on Thursday.
Blue Jays activate Bichette off IL
TORONTO — All-Star shortstop Bo Bichette was activated off the 10-day injured list by the Toronto Blue Jays before Friday’s game against the Kansas City Royals and was set to play shortstop and bat second.
Twins place Gallo on the injured list
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins placed outfielder/first baseman Joey Gallo on the 10-day injured list on Friday with a left foot contusion.
The Gallo move was retroactive to Sept. 6, and the Twins activated first baseman/outfielder Alex Kirilloff (right shoulder strain) from the IL after his rehab assignment.
Dodgers’ Buehler won’t return in 2023
WASHINGTON — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler will not return to the majors this season as he continues his recovery from Tommy John surgery. Buehler, who had previously undergone elbow ligament replacement surgery in 2015, had aimed to return to the NL West-leading Dodgers this month.
Rockies, Marquez agree to extension
SAN FRANCISCO — Right-hander Germán Márquez agreed Friday to a $20 million, two-year contract with the Colorado Rockies for 2024-25, a deal that allows him to remain with the team as he recovers from Tommy John surgery.