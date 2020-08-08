The Milwaukee Brewers have canceled their 2021 Brewers On Deck event, an annual January showcase that allows thousands of fans to meet current and former players and coaches in a convention hall.
The Brewers said that the decision was made with “the health and safety of the community in mind.”
“It’s impossible to know at this time what restrictions may be in place that would require a different footprint or format for Brewers On Deck in January,” Brewers president of business operations Rick Schlesinger said in a statement. “It takes many months of lead time for our staff to plan and execute the event, and with so many uncertainties we unfortunately have to make this decision now.”
Ex-Angels staffer charged in Skaggs’ death
ANAHEIM, Calif. — A former Los Angeles Angels employee has been charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in connection with last year’s overdose death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs, prosecutors in Texas announced Friday.
Eric Prescott Kay was arrested in Fort Worth, Texas, and made his first appearance Friday in federal court, according to Erin Nealy Cox, the U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Texas.
Indians hitting coach opts out
CHICAGO — Cleveland Indians hitting coach Ty Van Burkleo has opted out of the 2020 season due to concerns about contracting the COVID-19 virus.
Team President Chris Antonetti said Friday that Van Burkelo had been contemplating his departure for some time because of a personal high-risk condition and for his family. The Van Burkleos have a special needs child.
Strasburg to make season debut Sunday
WASHINGTON — World Series MVP Stephen Strasburg is scheduled to make his season debut for the Washington Nationals on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles after being sidelined by a nerve problem in his pitching hand.
Strasburg missed what would have been his first two appearances of 2020 after making all 33 starts last year and then becoming the first pitcher to finish a postseason with a 5-0 record.
FOOTBALL
Washington Football Team cuts RB Guice
The Washington Football Team released running back Derrius Guice on Friday after he was charged in multiple domestic violence incidents.
The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Department told The Associated Press that Guice was arrested on one count of strangulation, three counts of assault and battery and one count of destruction of property. Strangulation is a Class 6 felony in Virginia.
The team said in a statement it learned of a potential domestic violence situation Thursday, immediately notified the NFL and met with Guice to excuse him from football activities pending a review. After learning of the multiple charges against him, reviewing the case and discussing the matter, Washington said it decided to release Guice.
Lions preparing to host fans in stadium
The Detroit Lions are preparing to host fans at all eight regular-season home games, although it’s uncertain how many will be allowed to attend.
The NFL club said Friday season-ticket holders can opt out of purchasing tickets for the 2020 season if they want. The team also is offering various incentives for fans who defer payments to the 2021 season instead of asking for refunds. Fans and employees at Ford Field would be required to wear face coverings.
Giants’ Baker charged with robery
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker was formally charged with four counts of robbery with a firearm in connection with a fight at a cookout in May, a prosecutor said Friday.
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar, who also was arrested, won’t be prosecuted because of insufficient evidence, Broward County State Attorney Mike Satz said.
Maryland QB, 5 others opt out
Maryland senior quarterback Josh Jackson has opted out of the upcoming football season, leaving the Terrapins with very little depth and experience at the pivotal position.
Jackson is the most prominent of six Maryland players who have decided not to play in 2020 for reasons related to the COVID-19 pandemic, coach Michael Locksley said during a teleconference Friday. Maryland learned later in the day that Alabama transfer Taulia Tagovailoa has been granted immediate eligibility, making the talented sophomore the immediate front-runner to be the starting quarterback.
SEC announces virus testing requirements
The Southeastern Conference will require football players and others in direct contact with the program to be tested at least twice weekly during the season.
The league on Friday released its initial COVID-19 requirements for fall sports, including football. In football, the testing will typically come six days and three days before competition. Coaches other personnel will be required to wear face coverings on the sidelines at events this fall.
AUTO RACING
Darlington gets approval to host fans
Darlington Raceway has gotten state approval to have fans in the stands when it runs NASCAR’s Southern 500 next month. The state Commerce Department gave the track “Too Tough To Tame” an exemption to have up to 8,000 fans in the stands, according to an agency spokesman.
Smith scores 1st Truck Series win
BROOKLYN, Mich. — Zane Smith scored the first Truck Series win of his career Friday night with a last-lap pass in double overtime at Michigan International Speedway.
The victory for Smith, a 21-year-old in his first season at NASCAR’s national level, locked the California native into the Truck Series playoffs.
TENNIS
2 more top-10 players to skip U.S. Open
Two more top-10 women — Elina Svitolina and Kiki Bertens — will miss the U.S. Open, joining No. 1 Ash Barty in skipping the Grand Slam tennis tournament during the coronavirus pandemic.