Aaron Rodgers said Wednesday he intends to play for the New York Jets in 2023 after 18 seasons in Green Bay as the four-time NFL MVP quarterback waits for the Packers to trade him.
Rodgers made his comments during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” on YouTube and Sirius XM. The 39-year-old Rodgers said he believes the Packers want to move on and make 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love their starting quarterback.
“At this point, as I sit here, I think since Friday I’ve made it clear that my intention was to play and my intention was to play for the New York Jets,” Rodgers said. “I haven’t been holding anything up at this point. It’s been compensation the Packers are trying to get for me, kind of digging their heels in.”
Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy has acknowledged the team granted the Jets permission to talk to Rodgers. The Jets sent a contingent that reportedly included owner Woody Johnson, coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas to Rodgers’ home in Southern California last week.
Rodgers expressed his appreciation for his 18 seasons in Green Bay throughout his Wednesday appearance but added that it’s time for the Packers “to do the right thing.”
“I don’t think there’s a scenario where they’re like, ‘Well, we want this and the Jets aren’t willing to give it to us, so we’ll take you back,’” Rodgers said. “That’s not the reality.”
The Minnesota Vikings have started their latest secondary revamp by agreeing to terms on a contract with former Arizona cornerback Byron Murphy, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.
The 25-year-old replaced Patrick Peterson in the Cardinals’ starting lineup in 2021 when Peterson joined the Vikings. Now, the 2019 second-round draft pick will take over for Peterson again. Murphy was limited to nine games in 2022, when he was hampered by a back injury. He had a career-high four interceptions in 2021.
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have agreed on an $8.5 million, one-year contract with quarterback Baker Mayfield, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.
Mayfield, the No. 1 overall pick by Cleveland in 2018, joins his third team since last July. He gets an opportunity to compete with Kyle Trask to replace Tom Brady, who retired after three seasons with the Buccaneers.
The Dallas Cowboys released running back Ezekiel Elliott on Wednesday, ending a seven-season run for a two-time rushing champion who never regained the form of his dominant early years.
Elliott will be designated a post-June 1 cut, according to a person who spoke to The AP on condition of anonymity. The move will save Dallas about $11 million under the salary cap.
BASKETBALL
MIAMI — The NBA suspended Memphis Grizzilies guard Ja Morant eight games without pay on Wednesday after determining that his displaying a firearm at a club in suburban Denver earlier this month was “conduct detrimental to the league.”
He will eligible to return on Monday when Memphis plays Dallas. The games he already missed will count toward the suspension, and Morant will forfeit about $669,000 in salary.
DES MOINES — Bill Self’s status for coaching Kansas in the NCAA Tournament is uncertain as he recovers from a heart procedure. Assistant coach Norm Roberts said the Jayhawks remain hopeful he’ll be on the bench for their opener against Howard on Thursday.
Kansas’ Hall of Fame coach was discharged from a Kansas City-area hospital Sunday after having a procedure to treat blocked arteries in his heart. Self attended practice at Wells Fargo Arena on Wednesday morning but did not participate in his team’s media availability. Roberts said Self is day-to-day.
NEW YORK — Sacramento Kings forward Trey Lyles was suspended one game without pay and Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez was fined $25,000 for their involvement in an altercation at the end of a game Monday night, the NBA announced Wednesday.
MOTOR SPORTS
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NASCAR levied the largest combined fine on one team in series history Wednesday, hammering Hendrick Motorsports for modifying air-deflecting pieces last weekend at Phoenix Raceway.
Hendrick was issued a combined $400,000 in fines — $100,000 to each of its four crew chiefs, along with four-race suspensions for the quartet — and docked the drivers 100 regular-season points and 10 playoffs points each. Although NASCAR has issued larger monetary fines and suspensions, the Hendrick penalties are the largest combined punishment for one organization.
