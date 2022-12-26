NEW YORK — The New York Mets and Carlos Correa’s agent are having discussions over the infielder’s physical days after similar concerns from the San Francisco Giants led to a collapse of their agreement with All-Star.
The Mets have not yet finalized a $315 million, 12-year contract agreed to earlier in the week. Correa’s 2014 ankle injury and surgery was a subject of discussions, a person familiar with the negotiations said, speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no details were announced.
Correa and the Mets agreed to the deal Wednesday after the Giants wouldn’t go ahead with finalizing a $350 million, 13-year agreement over concerns about the injury, people familiar with those negotiations said.
The Giants had scheduled a Tuesday news conference to announce the deal, then decided that morning to call it off. Correa’s agent, Scott Boras, then negotiated the deal with the Mets.
New York owner Steve Cohen confirmed the agreement pending a successful physical in comments to the New York Post. Speaking Thursday after Carlos Rodón’s news conference at Yankees Stadium, Boras said Correa was having his physical for the Mets that day.
FOOTBALL
MINNEAPOLIS — Several members of the New York Giants were in the Mall of America when a shooting occurred Friday evening at the mall’s Nordstrom’s location.
A few players were in the mall, and several players were in the team’s meal room, a meeting-type room just outside their hotel, which was adjacent to the mall. No one from the team was harmed in the incident, which left a 19-year-old dead in the shooting.
The Giants were in town to play the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, a 27-24 loss on Christmas Eve in which New York missed a chance to clinch a playoff spot.
Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is transferring from Clemson to Oregon State, he announced on social media.
Uiagalelei entered the transfer portal two weeks ago after an up-and-down two seasons as Clemson’s starter. He has two years of eligibility remaining.
The 6-foot-4, 235-pound Uiagalelei was one of the top recruits in the country out of St. John Bosco High in Bellflower, California. Over 35 games in three seasons for Clemson, he threw for 5,681 yards and 36 touchdowns with a 59.8% completion rate and 17 interceptions.
Quarterback Kedon Slovis is transferring from Pittsburgh to BYU, he announced Saturday on social media. Slovis, who had transferred from USC to Pitt, has one year of eligibility remaining. He will compete for the starting job at BYU in its first season in the Big 12 Conference, which the Cougars join after playing as an independent since the 2011 season.
Slovis struggled in his only season with the Panthers. He completed just 59% of his passes with 10 touchdowns and nine interceptions, his numbers dipping in the second half of the season as Pitt became a more run-first team.
HONOLULU — Zeke Rankin kicked four field goals, including a 37-yarder for the go-ahead score with 2:05 left, and Middle Tennessee State beat San Diego State, 25-23, in the Hawaii Bowl on Saturday night.
The Blue Raiders (8-5) overcome a 14-0 first-quarter deficit to turn back the Aztecs (7-6) in a game that featured six lead changes. Rankin converted four of his five field goal attempts to tie the Hawaii Bowl record for field goals. He made kicks from 44, 49, 26 and 37 yards and missed from 42.
BASKETBALL
SAN FRANCISCO — Reigning NBA Finals MVP Stephen Curry will miss at least two more weeks for Golden State as he recovers from a partial dislocation of the left shoulder he suffered Dec. 14 in a game at Indiana.
The 34-year-old Curry has missed the past four games for the defending champions. The Warriors say he was re-evaluated and is making good progress, with another exam scheduled in two weeks. Curry is averaging 30.0 points, 6.6 rebounds and 6.8 assists.
OMAHA, Neb. — Trey Alexander’s 32 points led Creighton over DePaul, 80-65, on Sunday night. Alexander also added six rebounds for the Bluejays (8-6). Ryan Nembhard scored 16 points and added six rebounds and seven assists. Baylor Scheierman recorded 14 points and shot 4 for 8 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line.
The Blue Demons (6-7) were led by Jalen Terry, who recorded 14 points.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Stephan Bonnar, a UFC Hall of Fame honoree who helped put mixed martial arts on the map, died Thursday. He was 45.
Bonnar died from “presumed heart complications,” the UFC said Saturday in a statement announcing his death.
Bonnar was part of a turning point in UFC history — a 2005 fight against Forrest Griffin to crown the season one champion on “The Ultimate Fighter.” The reality show title fight went three rounds and enthralled fans, with Griffin and Bonnar laying everything on the line. Griffin defeated Bonnar, but both men were offered deals to join the UFC.
