NEW YORK — The New York Mets and Carlos Correa’s agent are having discussions over the infielder’s physical days after similar concerns from the San Francisco Giants led to a collapse of their agreement with All-Star.

The Mets have not yet finalized a $315 million, 12-year contract agreed to earlier in the week. Correa’s 2014 ankle injury and surgery was a subject of discussions, a person familiar with the negotiations said, speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no details were announced.

