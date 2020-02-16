PHOENIX — Baseball’s arbitration model for relief pitchers is broken, Milwaukee closer Josh Hader said Friday after losing his case against the Milwaukee Brewers.
Hader will earn $4.1 million rather than his $6.4 million request, a decision that dropped players to 1-6 in hearings this year. Arbitrators Mark Burstein, Dan Brent and Frederic Horowitz made the decision, a day after hearing arguments.
“We’re in a unique position, the way we’re used as relievers nowadays,” Hader said. “I think the system’s just outdated on how we’re used. We’re mostly being used for lineups, not innings.”
While teams used to have set roles for pitchers in the seventh, eighth and ninth innings, computer algorithms now determine which matchups in the batting order are best for which pitcher.
“We’re going to a new part where guys are pitching in situations that could come in the fourth inning and you’re facing the middle of the lineup to get maybe out of a jam,” Hader said.
Hader made his big league debut in June 2017 and was used in 2018 as multi-inning reliever who often bridged the gap between the starter and hard-throwing right-handers Jeremy Jeffress and Corey Knebel.
When Knebel sustained an elbow injury that required Tommy John surgery last year and Jeffress battled ineffectiveness and injury, the shaggy-haired left-hander moved into the closer’s role and converted 37 of 44 save opportunities while going 3-5 with a 2.62 ERA. He earned his second straight All-Star selection.
A’s, Giants pull off 1st trade in 3 decades
MESA, Ariz. — The first baseball trade in almost 30 years between two teams separated only by a bay and a bridge happened Saturday, when the San Francisco Giants and Oakland Athletics completed a deal.
In a move to add experience to their bullpen, the A’s got right-hander Burch Smith from the Giants for cash.
The last time Oakland and San Francisco made a trade was on Dec. 4, 1990, when the Athletics acquired outfielder Ernest Riles from the Giants for outfielder Darren Lewis and minor league pitcher Pedro Pena.
BASKETBALL
Bridges, Williamson highlight Rising Stars
CHICAGO — Miles Bridges soared like his boss in Chicago. Zion Williamson delivered his share of punishing dunks, even damaging the rim. It all added up to a high-flying start to the All-Star weekend. Bridges scored 20 points and took MVP honors, Eric Paschall added 23 more and the U.S. beat the World, 151-131, in the Rising Stars Challenge on Friday night.
Lillard using All-Star break to rehab
CHICAGO — Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard is grateful for the All-Star break.
He had to pull out of the All-Star Game and Saturday night’s 3-point competition after he strained his groin during Wednesday night’s 111-104 loss to Memphis. He was replaced by Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker.
Lillard is averaging 29.5 points and 7.9 assists.
Former Michigan State player faces heroin charges
WARREN, Mich. — Former Michigan State basketball player Keith Appling was charged with drug crimes after authorities say they found heroin in his vehicle that he planned to sell. Appling, 28, was arraigned Wednesday in a Warren courtroom on charges of delivery or manufacture of less than 50 grams of a controlled substance. Prosecutors said officers last Saturday found 19 grams, or a “golf ball sized” amount of heroin in a bag that was in a storage pocket behind the front passenger seat, The Macomb Daily reported. At the time of his arrest, Appling was on parole after serving jail time for gun and resisting-arrest charges.
FOOTBALL
Rudolph’s agent says Garrett exposed to legal action for claim
The agent for Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph says Cleveland defensive end Myles Garrett opened himself up for potential legal action after reiterating his claim that Rudolph used a racial slur shortly before their infamous brawl in November.
During an interview with ESPN, his first since being hit with a suspension after slugging Rudolph in the head with Rudolph’s own helmet in the final seconds of a Browns win on Nov. 14, Garrett said Rudolph called the defensive end “the N-word.”
Rudolph, as he did when Garrett made the claim while appealing the suspension in November, called the allegation “a disgusting and reckless attempt to assassinate my character.” Tim Younger, Rudolph’s agent, went a step further. Because Garrett conducted the interview in California, Younger said Garrett’s “defamatory statement” has now exposed the former No. 1 pick to “legal liability.”
SOCCER
Barcelona Twitter accounts hacked
BARCELONA, Spain — Barcelona’s Twitter accounts were hacked after the team’s 2-1 home win over Getafe in the Spanish league on Saturday.
A group calling itself “OurMine” took over Barcelona’s accounts and posted a fake image hinting that the club had re-signed Brazilian forward Neymar.
It also posted a message noting that it was the second time it had hacked the club. It said that “the security level is better but still not the best,” and added information on how it could be contacted to help “improve” the accounts’ security.
The messages were later deleted and Barcelona eventually retook control of its accounts.
AUTO RACING
Logano leads final Daytona practice
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Joey Logano paced an uneventful final practice before the Daytona 500.
Logano led eight Ford drivers in speed during Saturday’s 50-minute session of final preparation for NASCAR’s version of the Super Bowl. He was followed by Kevin Harvick, teammate Brad Keselowski, Clint Bowyer, rookie Cole Custer, Aric Almirola, David Ragan and Michael McDowell.
William Byron in a Chevrolet was next at ninth fastest.