Jets Football
Buy Now

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, left, greets Quinnen Williams at the NFL football team's training facility in Florham Park, N.J., Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

 Seth Wenig

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Aaron Rodgers strolled over to the New York Jets' defensive sideline, gave a few teammates pats on their backs and then got to Tony Adams.

The second-year safety had just picked off the four-time NFL MVP in team drills — and Rodgers had a couple of messages for him.

Recommended for you

Tags