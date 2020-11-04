NASCAR CUP SERIES
Season Finale 500
Site: Avondale, Arizona
Schedule: Sunday, race, 2 p.m. (NBC)
Track: Phoenix Raceway
Race distance: 312 laps, 312 miles.
Last year: Denny Hamlin won after starting third in the race that set last year’s championship field.
Last race: Chase Elliott led 236 and 500 laps at Martinsville and raced himself into the championship field with his fourth victory of the season.
Fast facts: Kevin Harvick’s dominant season (a series-high nine victories) won’t afford him a chance to race for the championship after he finished 17th and eight points shy of a spot in the top four. ... Elliott is joined by Denny Hamlin and Team Penske teammates Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski in the championship battle. ... Logano (2018) and Keselowski (2012) are seeking their second series titles, Elliott and Hamlin their first. ... Elliott’s father, Bill, never won in 45 starts at Martinsville. His son won in his 11th attempt at the oval.
Next race: Daytona 500, Feb. 14, Daytona International Speedway.
NASCAR XFINITY SERIES
Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 200
Site: Avondale, Arizona
Schedule: Saturday, race, 4 p.m. (NBCSN)
Track: Phoenix Raceway
Race distance: 200 laps, 200 miles.
NASCAR TRUCK SERIES
Lucas Oil 150
Site: Avondale, Arizona
Schedule: Friday, race, 7 p.m. (FS1)
Track: Phoenix Raceway
Race distance: 150 laps, 150 miles.
FORMULA ONE
Next race: Turkish Grand Prix, Nov. 15, Istanbul, Turkey.