NASCAR CUP SERIES

Season Finale 500

Site: Avondale, Arizona

Schedule: Sunday, race, 2 p.m. (NBC)

Track: Phoenix Raceway

Race distance: 312 laps, 312 miles.

Last year: Denny Hamlin won after starting third in the race that set last year’s championship field.

Last race: Chase Elliott led 236 and 500 laps at Martinsville and raced himself into the championship field with his fourth victory of the season.

Fast facts: Kevin Harvick’s dominant season (a series-high nine victories) won’t afford him a chance to race for the championship after he finished 17th and eight points shy of a spot in the top four. ... Elliott is joined by Denny Hamlin and Team Penske teammates Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski in the championship battle. ... Logano (2018) and Keselowski (2012) are seeking their second series titles, Elliott and Hamlin their first. ... Elliott’s father, Bill, never won in 45 starts at Martinsville. His son won in his 11th attempt at the oval.

Next race: Daytona 500, Feb. 14, Daytona International Speedway.

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 200

Site: Avondale, Arizona

Schedule: Saturday, race, 4 p.m. (NBCSN)

Track: Phoenix Raceway

Race distance: 200 laps, 200 miles.

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

Lucas Oil 150

Site: Avondale, Arizona

Schedule: Friday, race, 7 p.m. (FS1)

Track: Phoenix Raceway

Race distance: 150 laps, 150 miles.

FORMULA ONE

Next race: Turkish Grand Prix, Nov. 15, Istanbul, Turkey.