KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Just about everyone knew the Kansas City Chiefs were going to address their offensive line through the NFL draft.
Nobody quite expected them to do it a week before it even started.
The Chiefs plugged the biggest hole remaining on their AFC champion roster Friday when they acquired two-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Orlando Brown from the Ravens for a package of draft picks, including the No. 31 overall selection this year.
The Ravens announced the trade, which is pending a physical. ESPN.com was first to report the terms.
The Ravens will get the No. 31 overall pick Thursday night, along with third- and fourth-round picks this year and a fifth-round pick next year. The Chiefs will get the Ravens’ second-round pick next week and a sixth-rounder in 2022.
“Teams continually tweak and update and revise that board, knowing where they can attack it,” Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said during a zoom call earlier Friday. “I think that mid-two-to-early-three area is going to be a hot zone.”
The Chiefs released left tackle Eric Fisher and right tackle Mitchell Schwartz, both of whom had surgery for season-ending injuries, to save space under the salary cap. And that left many to assume they would draft an offensive tackle at No. 31.
Steelers CB Layne faces firearm charge
PITTSBURGH — Steelers cornerback Justin Layne was arrested early Friday morning in Willoughby Hills, Ohio, and has been charged with improper handling of a firearm, a fourth-degree felony in Ohio.
Willoughby police Chief Matt Naegele said Layne was pulled over at 1:20 a.m. on Interstate 90 for driving 89 mph in a 60-mph zone. Willoughby is a suburb of Cleveland and located about 15 miles from the city.
During the traffic stop, it was discovered Layne was driving with a suspended license and that a warrant was out for another traffic violation for which he failed to make a court appearance, the chief said. Two male passengers were with Layne, and officers said they saw marijuana residue in plain view and smelled the odor of marijuana in the vehicle.
Browns exercise options on Mayfield, Ward
CLEVELAND — For all their drafting mistakes and missteps over the past two decades, the Cleveland Browns got it right in 2018. On Friday, the team exercised the fifth-year contract options on quarterback Baker Mayfield and cornerback Denzel Ward, the respective Nos. 1 and 4 overall picks three years ago who have become integral to Cleveland’s newfound success.
CFP committee discusses change
IRVING, Texas — The College Football Playoff management committee discussed dozens of possible changes to the four-team format during meetings this week while voicing support for the current format, executive director Bill Hancock said Friday.
In a news release, Hancock said the full committee of conference commissioners and Notre Dame’s athletic director heard from four of its members who have been analyzing expansions options. Hancock said more than 60 possible formats were reviewed, including those with six, eight, 10, 12 and 16 teams. The working group expects to make a full report on future formats at an upcoming meeting.
BASEBALL
Twins add Sano to injured list
MINNEAPOLIS — The sputtering Minnesota Twins shelved another regular on Friday, placing first baseman Miguel Sanó on the 10-day injured list with a strained right hamstring.
Sanó is batting .111 with two home runs and 20 strikeouts in 45 at-bats. Shortstop Andrelton Simmons, right fielder Max Kepler and left fielder Kyle Garlick are three of the five players currently on Minnesota’s COVID-19 injured list.
Infielder Travis Blankenhorn and catcher Tomás Telis were also returned to the team’s alternate training site. Outfielders Alex Kirilloff and Tzu-Wei Lin and infielder Nick Gordon were promoted to fill the open roster spots.
GOLF
Finau, Champ share Zurich Classic lead
AVONDALE, La. — Tony Finau and Cameron Champ shot a 4-under 68 in alternate-shot play Friday for a share of the Zurich Classic lead with the Norwegian duo of Viktor Hovland and Kris Ventura.
Hovland and Ventura had a 69 to match Finau and Champ at 13-under 131. The teams will play best ball Saturday, and close with an alternate-shot round Sunday.
Olesen leads after course-record 61
LAS PALMAS, Spain — Denmark’s Thorbjorn Olesen shot 9 under for a course record 61 to take the lead of the Gran Canaria Open after two rounds on Friday.
Olesen hit an eagle on a par-5 hole to go with seven birdies on an error-free day at the Meloneras Golf Course on Spain’s Canary Islands. On a day of low scores, Sam Horsfield and Connor Syme also shot a record 61 for the round. Horsfield is four shots back, and Syme six shots off the pace.