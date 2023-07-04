APTOPIX Britain Wimbledon Tennis
Venus Williams waves as she leaves the court after losing to Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina on Monday in a first-round match on Day 1 at Wimbledon.

 Kin Cheung

WIMBLEDON, England — As Venus Williams entered Centre Court for her 24th Wimbledon appearance at age 43, greeted by a standing ovation, she held a green exercise band overhead with both hands and stretched it while striding to her sideline seat.

Once her first-round match against Elina Svitolina began, Williams played like a throwback version of herself. Those big serves. Those crisp strokes. Quickly, she was a point from a 3-0 lead on Monday.

