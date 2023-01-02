APTOPIX Bears Lions Football
Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston knocks the ball away from Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields on Sunday in Detroit.

 Paul Sancya The Associated Press

DETROIT — Jared Goff has played nearly mistake-free football for two months and his decision-making, along with a much-improved defense, has put the Detroit Lions in a position that seemed unfathomable at the end of October.

Goff threw three touchdown passes, including two in the first half to Brock Wright, and Detroit routed the Chicago Bears, 41-10, on Sunday to remain in the chase for an NFC wild card.

