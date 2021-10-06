MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins traded wide receiver and returner Jakeem Grant to the Chicago Bears today, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press. Grant is going to the Bears in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2023 draft, according to the person, who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been announced. Grant had primarily been a returner for the Dolphins this season, with only two catches for minus-7 yards in the season’s first four games. He returned eight punts for 59 yards and two kickoffs for 46 yards so far this season. But in Sunday’s loss to Indianapolis, he muffed a punt for a turnover deep in Miami territory and the Colts turned that extended possession into a field goal for a 17-3 lead. Grant was a sixth-round pick in 2016 for Miami. He made 91 catches for 1,001 yards in parts of six seasons with the team, with five touchdowns. He also had five return touchdowns for Miami — three punts, two kickoffs — and a rushing score.
Jaguars owner reprimands Meyer
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan publicly reprimanded Urban Meyer on Tuesday for the coach’s “inexcusable” behavior at an Ohio bar over the weekend. Khan released a statement condemning Meyer’s actions, which were captured on video and released on social media. One shows a young woman dancing close to Meyer’s lap as he sits on a bar stool, a clip that quickly went viral. A second, more damning video appears to show Meyer touching the woman’s behind. Meyer apologized Monday to his family, team and Khan. He called a team meeting and vowed to “own it,” the motto he uses daily and has plastered all around the Jaguars facility.
Chiefs promote Gordon to active roster
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Josh Gordon’s acclimation period didn’t last long. The Chiefs are elevating the veteran wide receiver from the practice squad to their active 53-player roster, a source confirmed Tuesday afternoon with The Kansas City Star. The move occurs one week after Gordon signed a contract with the Chiefs following his reinstatement from a league-imposed suspension. On the occasion of Gordon’s signing with the Chiefs’ practice squad, a source told The Star that their goal was to promote Gordon to the active roster once he was deemed physically and schematically ready to play in games.
Lynch to become NFLPA brand-ambassador
When he had something to say, Marshawn Lynch was never one to hold his opinion while forging a 12-year NFL career with brash, straight-talk bravado that mirrored the punishing on-field exploits of the former Seahawks star nicknamed ‘Beast Mode.’ Those traits will seemingly serve Lynch well in his new role as the first-ever chief brand ambassador for the NFL Players Association, which will work with retired players and current NFL athletes to “get the most out of football, providing strategic support and insight for the many athlete-driven programs, resources and revenue growth opportunities available to players.” BASEBALL
Former Rangers GM Robinson dies at 100
Former Rangers general manager Eddie Robinson, who had been the oldest living ex-major league player, died Monday night at his ranch in Bastrop, Texas, at the age of 100. Robinson, who would have turned 101 in December, was the Rangers’ GM from 1976-82 during a 65-year career in professional baseball that began during World War II. BASKETBALL
Pau Gasol retires after 18 NBA seasons
LOS ANGELES — Pau Gasol, the former Lakers great who formed a bond with Kobe Bryant on and off the court, has retired from professional basketball. Gasol, 41, announced the decision Tuesday in a news conference broadcast on his Twitter page. The Lakers said they will retire his No. 16 uniform. He played 18 seasons in the NBA, including seven with the Lakers when he won a pair of NBA championships. The team acquired Gasol in a trade from Memphis, sending back a package of players that included his younger brother, Marc, who became one of the NBA’s top centers. GOLF
Koepka, DeChambeau to face off in Vegas
Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau will finally get their match, even if it’s just 12 holes. After butting heads in a dispute driven largely on social media for the better part of two years, Koepka and DeChambeau will face each other in the latest edition of “Capital One’s The Match” the day after Thanksgiving at Wynn Golf Course on the Las Vegas Strip. The Nov. 26 exhibition will be shown on TNT and give everyone plenty of time to relive their back-and-forth that began at Liberty National in August 2019 and appeared to cool when they were teammates on the winning U.S. team at the Ryder Cup.
