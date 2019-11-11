LSU is an overwhelming No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll after beating Alabama in a 1-2 matchup, and Minnesota moved into the top 10 for the first time in 57 years.
After two weeks of historically close voting at the top of poll, LSU received 54 first-place votes in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank. Ohio State was No. 2 with five first-place votes and Clemson was third with three first-place votes. Alabama fell two spots to No. 4.
Georgia was fifth, followed by Oregon and Minnesota at No. 7. The Gophers won Saturday’s other matchup of unbeaten teams, defeating Penn State at home. The Nittany Lions slipped four spots to No. 9.
No. 24 Indiana is ranked for the first time since 1994, snapping the longest poll drought among Power Five conference schools.
Minnesota plays this weekend at Iowa, which fell five spots to No. 23 after losing to now No. 15 Wisconsin.
Arkansas fires Chad Morris after going 4-18 in 2 seasons
Arkansas fired football coach Chad Morris on Sunday after 22 games and no Southeastern Conference victories over nearly two lackluster seasons.
Morris finished 4-18 and 0-14 in the SEC. Arkansas made the move less than 24 hours after the Razorbacks lost 45-19 at home to a Western Kentucky team quarterbacked by former Razorback Ty Storey. Morris’ only victories came again Eastern Illinois, Portland State — two FCS teams — Tulsa and Colorado State.
HOCKEY
Fast-starting Blackhawks top Leafs
CHICAGO — Patrick Kane had two goals and an assist, Robin Lehner made 53 saves and the Chicago Blackhawks struck early and then held off the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-4 on Sunday night.
Jonathan Toews, rookie Kirby Dach and Brandon Saad also scored. Alex DeBrincat had three assists and Dylan Strome added two.
William Nylander scored twice for the Maple Leafs, and John Tavares and Andreas Johnsson added power-play goals in the third as Toronto stormed back with 26 shots in the final period. Auston Matthews had four assists for Toronto, which entered on five-game point streak (3-0-2) and lost in regulation for the first time in two weeks.
BASEBALL
SAN DIEGO — Brown is back for the San Diego Padres.
The Padres unveiled new uniforms Saturday night that feature a brown and gold color scheme, similar to the one used from the franchise’s inception in 1969 through 1984.
The new uniforms were unveiled at Petco Park in front a few thousand fans by players Fernando Tatis Jr., Eric Hosmer and Manny Machado.
GOLF
PHOENIX — Jeff Maggert holed out from 123 yards for eagle on the third playoff hole Sunday to win the Charles Schwab Cup Championship and hand Scott McCarron the season points title on the PGA Tour Champions.
Two holes earlier, Retief Goosen missed a 4-foot birdie putt that would have given him the tournament and the Charles Schwab Cup. Instead, the South African could only watch from the fairway as Maggert’s shot on the par-4 17th landed in front of the pin, bounced once and dropped for a stunning conclusion to the season.
ANTALYA, Turkey — England’s Tyrrell Hatton won the Turkish Airlines Open after a record-equaling six-man playoff that finished under floodlights.
Hatton defeated Matthias Schwab with a par on the fourth extra hole Sunday to win his fourth title in memorable circumstances in Antalya.
Hatton, Schwab, Kurt Kitayama, Victor Perez, Benjamin Hebert and Erik Van Rooyen had all finished tied on 20 under to set up the third six-man playoff in European Tour history.
SHIGA, Japan — Overnight leader Ai Suzuki shot a bogey-free 5-under 67 on Sunday to win the Japan Classic by three strokes for her first LPGA career victory.
Suzuki carded her fifth birdie of the day on the par-5 18th hole at the Seta Golf Course to finish with a 17-under 199, three shots ahead of Hyo Joo Kim (66).
TENNIS
PERTH, Australia — Kristina Mladenovic inspired France to a drought-breaking Fed Cup triumph after a nail-biting 3-2 win in the final against Australia on Sunday.
Mladenovic combined with Caroline Garcia to beat Ashleigh Barty and Samantha Stosur 6-4, 6-3 in the decisive doubles match at Perth Arena. She produced a herculean effort on the outdoor hard court after earlier Sunday upsetting the top-ranked Barty in a three-set thriller to move France into a 2-1 lead.
SOCCER
SEATTLE — Kelvin Leerdam scored his first career postseason goal on a deflected shot in the 57th minute, substitute Victor Rodriguez connected in the 76th and Raul Ruidiaz added the capper in the 90th to give the Seattle Sounders a 3-1 victory over Toronto FC on Sunday in the MLS Cup for their second title in four seasons.
Seattle became the sixth franchise in league history with multiple titles. The Sounders joined Houston, Sporting Kansas City and San Jose with two titles. The LA Galaxy have five, and D.C. United four.
RUNNING
ATHENS, Greece — John Kipkorir Komen of Kenya held on to narrowly win the 37th Athens Marathon on Sunday.
The 42-year-old runner finished in a time of 2 hours, 16 minutes, 34 seconds, beating Rwanda’s Felicien Muhitira, 17 years his junior, by nine seconds. Greek runner Costas Gelaouzos finished third in 2:19:02. Greece’s Eleftheria Petroulaki won the women’s race in 2:39:00.