Rutgers will replace Texas A&M in the Gator Bowl against Wake Forest after an NCAA committee decided Thursday to adhere to an existing policy for making teams with 5-7 records bowl eligible. The NCAA football oversight committee also announced that any bowl can be moved to as late as Jan. 10 if the schools involved need additional time to prepare for the game. The Gator Bowl will keep its scheduled date and 11 a.m. EST kickoff on New Year’s Eve, meaning Rutgers will have less than a week to get ready to play one of the highest-scoring teams in the country. Rutgers will be making its first bowl appearance since 2014, its first season as a member of the Big Ten Conference. Texas A&M pulled out of the Jacksonville, Florida, game on Wednesday because of a lack of available players. The Aggies were having issues with COVID-19, plus they already had been depleted by injuries, opt-outs and players transferring. NCAA rules allow teams with 5-7 records, such as Rutgers, to be bowl eligible if there are not enough six-win teams to fill all the spots. The 5-7 teams with the highest Academic Progress Rate scores have first crack at open slots. Rutgers is atop that list, though the NCAA did not release the full APR rankings to allow schools to privately decline a bowl bid.
Rams RB Cam Akers cleared to return
LOS ANGELES — Running back Cam Akers has been cleared to practice with the Los Angeles Rams, taking one of the final steps in his rapid comeback from a torn Achilles tendon. The Rams (10-4) also designated Akers for return from injured reserve Thursday, which means he is in a 21-day window for reactivation to the roster. Akers was the Rams’ leading rusher as a rookie last season, but he tore his Achilles tendon in private workouts shortly before the start of training camp in July. BASEBALL
Bellinger agrees to deal with Dodgers
LOS ANGELES — Before Major League Baseball’s lockout began at the start of this month, the Dodgers quietly checked one important item off their winter to-do list. The team agreed to a one-year, $17 million contract with former MVP Cody Bellinger to avoid arbitration, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The deal was finished before the lockout began on Dec. 2 — all offseason activity has since been halted — but wasn’t revealed publicly until Thursday. BASKETBALL
Bulls sign Ilyasova, McClung to 10-day deals
CHICAGO — The Chicago Bulls used the NBA’s COVID-19-related hardship allowance to sign forward Ersan Ilyasova and guard Mac McClung to 10-day contracts Thursday. The Bulls had two games postponed this month because of a COVID-19 outbreak with the team. They had 10 players in health and safety protocols at one point. Chicago was slated to host Toronto on Wednesday night, but that game was postponed because of COVID-19 issues with the Raptors. The Bulls host Indiana on Sunday night.
Celtics sign 40-year-old Joe Johnson
BOSTON — Joe Johnson knew there was always a chance he could get back into the NBA, especially with the recent increase of COVID-19 cases. It happened Wednesday when the the Boston Celtics signed the 40-year-old Johnson to a 10-day contract before their 111-101 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. The crowd chanted “We Want Joe! “We Want Joe!” and broke into a loud cheer when he got off the bench and came into the game. He got a huge ovation when he hit a fallaway jumper in the final minute. SOCCER
Soccer great Pelé released from hospital
SAO PAULO — Brazilian soccer great Pelé was released from a Sao Paulo hospital on Thursday but will continue being treated for a colon tumor. Pele, 81, was hospitalized at the start of December for sessions of chemotherapy. He was also previously hospitalized for almost a month after having surgery to remove the tumor. Pelé helped Brazil win the 1958, 1962 and 1970 World Cups and is his country’s all-time leading scorer with 77 goals in 92 matches. VOLLEYBALL
Rose retires as Penn State coach
STATE COLLEGE, Pa.— Russ Rose retired Thursday as Penn State’s women’s volleyball coach, ending a 43-year run that featured seven NCAA titles, 109 straight wins from 2007-10 and the Division I career victory record. The 68-year-old Rose will remain in an advisory role within the athletic department. Rose finished with a 1,330-229 record, the most victories in Division I history. He led Penn State to national titles in 1999, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2013 and 2014.
Rutgers will replace Texas A&M in the Gator Bowl against Wake Forest after an NCAA committee decided Thursday to adhere to an existing policy for making teams with 5-7 records bowl eligible.
The NCAA football oversight committee also announced that any bowl can be moved to as late as Jan. 10 if the schools involved need additional time to prepare for the game.
The Gator Bowl will keep its scheduled date and 11 a.m. EST kickoff on New Year’s Eve, meaning Rutgers will have less than a week to get ready to play one of the highest-scoring teams in the country.
Rutgers will be making its first bowl appearance since 2014, its first season as a member of the Big Ten Conference.
Texas A&M pulled out of the Jacksonville, Florida, game on Wednesday because of a lack of available players. The Aggies were having issues with COVID-19, plus they already had been depleted by injuries, opt-outs and players transferring.
NCAA rules allow teams with 5-7 records, such as Rutgers, to be bowl eligible if there are not enough six-win teams to fill all the spots. The 5-7 teams with the highest Academic Progress Rate scores have first crack at open slots. Rutgers is atop that list, though the NCAA did not release the full APR rankings to allow schools to privately decline a bowl bid.
Rams RB Cam Akers cleared to return
LOS ANGELES — Running back Cam Akers has been cleared to practice with the Los Angeles Rams, taking one of the final steps in his rapid comeback from a torn Achilles tendon.
The Rams (10-4) also designated Akers for return from injured reserve Thursday, which means he is in a 21-day window for reactivation to the roster.
Akers was the Rams’ leading rusher as a rookie last season, but he tore his Achilles tendon in private workouts shortly before the start of training camp in July.
BASEBALL
Bellinger agrees to deal with Dodgers
LOS ANGELES — Before Major League Baseball’s lockout began at the start of this month, the Dodgers quietly checked one important item off their winter to-do list.
The team agreed to a one-year, $17 million contract with former MVP Cody Bellinger to avoid arbitration, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The deal was finished before the lockout began on Dec. 2 — all offseason activity has since been halted — but wasn’t revealed publicly until Thursday.
BASKETBALL
Bulls sign Ilyasova, McClung to 10-day deals
CHICAGO — The Chicago Bulls used the NBA’s COVID-19-related hardship allowance to sign forward Ersan Ilyasova and guard Mac McClung to 10-day contracts Thursday.
The Bulls had two games postponed this month because of a COVID-19 outbreak with the team. They had 10 players in health and safety protocols at one point. Chicago was slated to host Toronto on Wednesday night, but that game was postponed because of COVID-19 issues with the Raptors. The Bulls host Indiana on Sunday night.
Celtics sign 40-year-old Joe Johnson
BOSTON — Joe Johnson knew there was always a chance he could get back into the NBA, especially with the recent increase of COVID-19 cases. It happened Wednesday when the the Boston Celtics signed the 40-year-old Johnson to a 10-day contract before their 111-101 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The crowd chanted “We Want Joe! “We Want Joe!” and broke into a loud cheer when he got off the bench and came into the game. He got a huge ovation when he hit a fallaway jumper in the final minute.
SOCCER
Soccer great Pelé released from hospital
SAO PAULO — Brazilian soccer great Pelé was released from a Sao Paulo hospital on Thursday but will continue being treated for a colon tumor. Pele, 81, was hospitalized at the start of December for sessions of chemotherapy. He was also previously hospitalized for almost a month after having surgery to remove the tumor. Pelé helped Brazil win the 1958, 1962 and 1970 World Cups and is his country’s all-time leading scorer with 77 goals in 92 matches.
VOLLEYBALL
Rose retires as Penn State coach
STATE COLLEGE, Pa.— Russ Rose retired Thursday as Penn State’s women’s volleyball coach, ending a 43-year run that featured seven NCAA titles, 109 straight wins from 2007-10 and the Division I career victory record.
The 68-year-old Rose will remain in an advisory role within the athletic department. Rose finished with a 1,330-229 record, the most victories in Division I history. He led Penn State to national titles in 1999, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2013 and 2014.