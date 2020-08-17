The NCAA’s chief medical officer says there is a narrow path to playing college sports during the coronavirus pandemic and if testing nationwide does not improve, it cannot be done.
Dr. Brian Hainline told CNN late Saturday that “everything would have to line up perfectly” for college sports to be played this fall.
“Right now, if testing stays at it is, there’s no way we can go forward with sports,” Hainline told CNN. “We’re not in a place today where we could safely play sports.”
Much of the fall college sports season has been canceled, with conferences hoping to make up competitions, including football, in the spring. But not everyone has accepted those decisions.
On Sunday morning, Big Ten football players continued to push the conference to overturn its cancellation of the fall season. Six leagues, including the Atlantic Coast Conference, Southeastern Conference and Big 12, are moving forward with plans to play in the fall.
FOOTBALL
ASHBURN, Va. — Quarterback Alex Smith was activated off the physically unable to perform list by Washington’s NFL team Sunday, the latest step in a remarkable recovery after his right leg was broken in two places during a game nearly two years ago. The move means that Smith now is allowed to participate in Washington’s padded practices when the team can move to that phase of training camp Tuesday.
BASEBALL
NEW YORK — American League batting leader DJ LeMahieu was placed on the 10-day injured list by the New York Yankees on Sunday because of a sprained left thumb, joining Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton on the sidelines.
LeMahieu was hurt during an awkward swing in the fourth inning of Saturday night’s 11-5 victory over Boston and left the game two innings later.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Toronto Blue Jays put shortstop Bo Bichette on the injured list Sunday, a day after he strained his right knee in a suspended game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Bichette is batting .361, second-best in the American League. He entered Sunday fifth in the league in slugging (.672) and OPS (1.063).
BASKETBALL
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The Utah Jazz said guard Mike Conley left Walt Disney World on Sunday to return to Columbus, Ohio, for the birth of his son. The sixth-seeded Jazz begin a first-round playoff series against No. 3 seed Denver today. The 32-year-old Conley is averaging 14.4 points and 4.4 assists in his first season with Utah. He was acquired as part of a deal with Memphis on July 6, 2019.
MOTOR SPORTS
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Sheldon Creed won the NASCAR Truck Series race on the road course at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, holding off GMS Racing teammate Brett Moffitt following a late restart.
It was Creed’s second victory of the season — both coming in the last five weeks. This one helped Creed bounce back from consecutive poor showings, a 26th-place finish in Kansas and a 30th in Michigan.
MONTMELO, Spain — Lewis Hamilton coasted to victory at the Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday, extending his championship lead to 37 points and clinching an 88th career victory to move within three of Michael Schumacher’s Formula One record. Hamilton finished a sizeable 24 seconds ahead of Max Verstappen.
GOLF
AKRON, Ohio — Jerry Kelly seized control at the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship with a hole-in-one on the 12th hole at Firestone, sending him to a 1-under 69 and a two-shot victory Sunday for his first major on the PGA Tour Champions.
NEWPORT, Wales — Sam Horsfield captured his second title in three weeks on the European Tour by winning the Celtic Classic on Sunday, completing his bogey-free round of 4-under 67 in fading light to finish two strokes clear.
Thomas Detry was a shot behind Horsfield in second place at the Hero Open two weeks ago, and the Belgian was runner-up again in Wales after also shooting 67.
NORTH BERWICK, Scotland — Stacy Lewis holed a long birdie putt to see off three rivals at the first playoff hole and win the Ladies Scottish Open on Sunday, giving the American a first title in nearly three years and a confidence boost ahead of the British Open. The former top-ranked Lewis started the final round a stroke off the lead held by Azahara Munoz, and shot 1-over 72 to join Munoz (73), Cheyenne Knight (70) and Emily Kristine Pedersen (68) in a four-way playoff at the Renaissance Club.
TENNIS
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Wearing a pandemic-appropriate mask, Jennifer Brady walked over to accept the first WTA trophy of her career, making sure to apply hand sanitizer before raising the new hardware overhead.
Brady claimed her initial tour-level title at the Top Seed Open on Sunday, overcoming some shaky serving and using a five-game run to seize control for a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Jil Teichmann in the final. It was the the first professional tennis event in the United States since the start of the coronavirus outbreak, and no spectators were allowed.
PRAGUE — Top-seeded Simona Halep defeated third-seeded Elise Mertens 6-2, 7-5 in the Prague Open final on Sunday to claim her 21st WTA title. The second-ranked Romanian broke Mertens for a 6-5 lead in the final set before converting her first match point to win her second title this year after the Dubai Championships in February.