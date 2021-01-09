Trevion Williams made a short jumper with 4.5 seconds left and scored 22 of his 26 points after halftime, rallying Purdue past No. 23 Michigan State, 55-54, in West Lafayette, Ind., on Friday night after trailing by 17.
Aaron Henry, who scored 13 points, missed a runner from the left side of the lane just before the buzzer to seal the collapse for the Spartans.
Williams made 9 of 14 shots and 8 of 12 free throws to spur the Boilermakers (8-5, 3-3 Big Ten).
The Spartans (8-4, 2-4) missed 11 of their last 13 shots and connected on just 39% of their shots overall.
And, they simply couldn’t stop Williams in the second half.
The 6-foot-10, 265-pound forward did not connect on his last attempt at the line with a chance to pull Purdue into a 54-all tie with 9.8 seconds left, and later said it was a fortunate miss.
The Spartans and Boilermakers both got to the loose ball after the missed free throw, and the visitors had the alternate possession arrow pointing in their direction. Williams caught a lob pass on an inbounds play and took full advantage with a short, floating, go-ahead jumper.
Early in the game, the Boilermakers looked rusty playing for the first time in nearly a week. Their game on Tuesday against Nebraska was postponed.
The Spartans went on a 13-0 run in the first half and were ahead, 31-16, at halftime.
Michigan State’s Joshua Langford scored seven of his 10 points in the first half.
WOMEN
Northern Iowa 79, Valparaiso 71 — At Valparaiso, Ind.: Karli Rucker scored a career-high 32 points and added four assists and five rebounds to lead UNI (6-5 overall, 3-1 Missouri Valley Conference). The Panthers shot 52% (26-50) from the field and 26.2% (6-13) from the 3-point line and scored 27 points off of 19 Valpo turnovers. The Panthers also outrebounded the Crusaders, 33-25.
Western Dubuque graduate Megan Maahs scored five points and now sits at 985 career points. She also has 767 career rebounds, 21 behind Tami Schebler for No. 2 on the school’s all-time list.
Drake 76, Evansville 43 — At Evansville, Ind.: Grace Berg led Drake (5-6, 3-1 MVC) with a career-high 27 points while six other Bulldogs scored six or more points. Drake held Evansville (4-5, 0-4 MVC) to its lowest points total by an opponent this season.