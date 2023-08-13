APTOPIX Titans Bears Football
Chicago Bears wide receiver Daurice Fountain pulls in a pass as Tennessee Titans cornerback Anthony Kendall defends Saturday at Soldier Field in Chicago.

 Charles Rex Arbogast The Associated Press

CHICAGO — Justin Fields insisted long completions are coming. For now, he’ll take plays like these.

Fields threw touchdown passes to prized newcomer DJ Moore and Khalil Herbert on Chicago’s first two possessions, then watched as the Bears beat the Tennessee Titans, 23-17, in the teams’ preseason opener Saturday afternoon.

