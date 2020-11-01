CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs picked up their $16.5 million option for Anthony Rizzo on Saturday, bringing back the popular first baseman after he struggled during the pandemic-shortened season.
The 31-year-old Rizzo hit just .222 this year for his lowest batting average since his first year in the majors in 2011. But he has been one of the majors’ most productive sluggers since he was acquired in a 2012 trade with San Diego. He’s also a key clubhouse leader for the NL Central champions.
Rizzo would have been owed a $2 million buyout had the Cubs declined his option. The team could try to extend his deal to create some salary relief for next season after losing money this year because of the pandemic.
The Cubs also declined their $3.5 million option for infielder Daniel Descalso, who missed last season because of a left ankle sprain. The 34-year-old Descalso is owed a $1 million buyout.
Chicago declined left-hander Jon Lester’s $25 million mutual option on Friday, but each side has left the door open for a possible return.
Rizzo hit at least 25 homers and drove in at least 101 runs for four consecutive years from 2015-18. He has 228 homers in nine seasons with the Cubs, ranking eighth in franchise history.
Rizzo hit 11 homers and 24 RBIs in 58 games this year. He is a finalist for his fourth Gold Glove Award.
Yankees let Kahnle become free agent
NEW YORK — The New York Yankees have let Tommy Kahnle become a free agent rather than allow him to become eligible for salary arbitration ahead of a season he is likely to largely miss while recovering from Tommy John surgery.
New York said Saturday that the hard-throwing 31-year-old right-hander had refused an outright assignment to the minor leagues and elected to become a free agent, Kahnle’s right as a player with at least three years of major league service. Kahnle has 5 years, 131 days of major league service and despite the injury would have been likely to get a raise after making $2.65 million last season.
FOOTBALL
Patriots rule Gilmore out against Bills
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Cornerback Stephon Gilmore will miss his first regular-season game in three seasons when the New England Patriots visit AFC East-leading Buffalo on Sunday. Gilmore, who has been dealing with a knee injury, was downgraded to out Saturday, along with rookie safety Kyle Dugger (ankle) and offensive lineman Justin Herron (ankle). They join receivers Julian Edelman and N’Keal Harry, who were previously ruled out for Sunday.
Giants’ Barkley undergoes knee surgery
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley has had surgery to repair a torn ACL in his right knee. Giants coach Joe Judge confirmed the surgery on Saturday without giving specifics.
Chargers activate Pipkins from COVID list
COSTA MESA, Calif. — The Los Angeles Chargers activated offensive tackle Trey Pipkins from the COVID-19/reserve list Saturday. The second-year lineman, who has started the last three games at right tackle, was placed on the list Friday after the team cancelled practice on Thursday after an unidentified player tested positive. Offensive guard Ryan Groy remains on the COVID-19/reserve list.
Jets sign Castillo from practice squad
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Sergio Castillo will handle the kicking duties for the winless New York Jets for the second straight game. The 29-year-old Castillo was signed from the practice squad among several roster moves by the team Saturday, a day ahead of its game at Kansas City.
Lions activate CB Coleman from IR
ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Detroit Lions have activated cornerback Justin Coleman from injured reserve and released running back Bo Scarbrough. The Lions announced the moves Saturday. Detroit hosts Indianapolis today.
The Lions also signed tight end Isaac Nauta to the active roster from the practice squad, and they signed defensive tackle Albert Huggins to the practice squad.
Swinney: Lawrence won’t play next week
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence will not play for the top-ranked Tigers at No. 4 Notre Dame next week after testing positive for COVID-19.
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said Lawrence would miss his second straight week because of the virus. Swinney was informed Thursday of Lawrence’s test and ACC protocol requires at least a 10-day isolation period, plus medical testing post-isolation.
AAC acknowledges replay mistake
The American Athletic Conference said Saturday that replay officials in the East Carolina-Tulsa game erred when overturning a fumble call that would have ended what turned out to be the Golden Hurricane’s game-winning drive. The ruling on the field was a turnover, but replay officials determined the runner had regained control of the ball before he was down, and when it came loose the play should have been over. The league said it reviewed the game and found the runner did not regain possession of the ball, and the ruling on the field awarding the ball to East Carolina should not have been reversed.
AUTO RACING
Burton win disrupts Xfinity playoffs
MARTINSVILLE, Va. — Harrison Burton played the spoiler for a second consecutive week by winning Saturday at Martinsville Speedway to disrupt the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs. Burton’s back-to-back wins prevented Noah Gragson and Ross Chastain from advancing to next week’s Xfinity Series championship race at Phoenix. The title will instead be decided between Chase Briscoe, Austin Cindric, Justin Allgaier and Justin Haley.
TENNIS
Wimbledon champ Halep tests positive
BUCHAREST, Romania — Wimbledon champion Simona Halep tested positive for COVID-19 and said Saturday that she is “recovering well from mild symptoms.” The 29-year-old Halep, currently ranked No. 2 in the world, had skipped the U.S. Open due to fears of catching the coronavirus.