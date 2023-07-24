France Cycling Tour de France
Denmark’s Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the overall leader’s yellow jersey, drinks champagne with teammates en route to completing his second straight Tour de France victory on Sunday.

 Daniel Cole

PARIS — Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard won the Tour de France for a second straight year as cycling’s most storied race finished Sunday on the famed Champs-Élysées.

With a huge lead built up over main rival Tadej Pogacar, the 2020 and 2021 winner, Vingegaard knew the victory was effectively his again before the largely ceremonial stage at the end of the 110th edition of the Tour.

