Bottom line: Two forwards will be on display as Keegan Murray and Iowa will face Jayden Gardner and Virginia. The sophomore Keegan Murray has scored 26 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 26 over his last five games. Gardner, a senior, is averaging 11.6 points over the last five games.
Team leaders: Virginia’s Gardner has averaged 13.4 points and 8.3 rebounds while Armaan Franklin has put up 13 points. For the Hawkeyes, Keegan Murray has averaged 25.7 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.5 blocks while Kris Murray has put up 10.7 points and 5.7 rebounds.
Mighty Murray: Keegan Murray has connected on 36 percent of the 25 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 14 over his last three games. He’s also made 89.2 percent of his foul shots this season.
Did you know?: Iowa’s offense has scored 97.2 points per game, the highest figure in Division I. Virginia has only averaged 61.4 points per game, 228th nationally.
Notre Dame (3-2) AT No. 14 Illinois (4-2)
Time: 8 p.m.
TV: ESPN2
Bottom line: No. 14 Illinois hosts Notre Dame in a non-conference matchup. Illinois won at home over Texas Rio Grande Valley 94-85 on Friday, while Notre Dame came up short in a 73-67 game to Texas A&M on Wednesday.
Squad leaders: The Fighting Irish have been led by seniors Paul Atkinson and Dane Goodwin. Atkinson is averaging 14.2 points and 6.6 rebounds while Goodwin is putting up 15 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. The Fighting Illini have been led by Coleman Hawkins and Kofi Cockburn. Hawkins has averaged 10.7 points and 6.2 rebounds while Cockburn has put up 13.2 points and five rebounds per game.