WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden said Tuesday that he looks forward to hosting the NCAA men’s and women’s championship basketball teams, the University of Connecticut and Louisiana State University, at the White House, appearing to shut the door on a suggestion a day earlier by his wife, Jill, that the defeated Iowa women’s team be invited, too.
President Biden tweeted Tuesday that LSU and Connecticut “showed us the best of what this country can be.”
The first lady, who is a big sports fan, had watched LSU’s 102-85 victory over Iowa from the stands in the Dallas arena on Sunday alongside tennis great Billie Jean King and several college athletes.
During an appearance Monday in Denver with Colorado lawmakers, Jill Biden followed up by praising Iowa’s sportsmanship and congratulated both teams on their performance. She noted the long-standing White House tradition of celebrating championship sports teams — and added a twist.
“I know we’ll have the champions come to the White House, we always do. So, we hope LSU will come,” she said. “But, you know, I’m going to tell Joe I think Iowa should come, too, because they played such a good game.”
The suggestion didn’t go over well. LSU star Angel Reese, who was honored as Most Outstanding Player, on Monday tweeted a link to a story on Jill Biden’s remarks. “A JOKE,” Reese wrote, along with three rolling-on-floor-laughing emojis.
Others commenting on social media said only winners should be rewarded with a White House visit and that also inviting Iowa would detract from LSU’s achievement. The LSU team is predominantly Black and Iowa is largely white.
Vanessa Valdivia, a spokesperson for Jill Biden, said the first lady was excited by watching the women’s game and meant no disrespect to LSU by suggesting a White House invite for Iowa.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina lost three more players Tuesday when Zia Cooke, Brea Beal and Laeticia Amihere joined three-time All-American Aliyah Boston in entering the WNBA draft.
Cooke, Beal and Amihere announced their decisions on social media. All three could have returned for a fifth year because of COVID-19 canceling their NCAA Tournament as freshmen in 2020.
Purdue’s Edey wins Wooden Award
LOS ANGELES — Purdue center Zach Edey has won the John R. Wooden Award as the nation’s top men’s college basketball player. The announcement was made Tuesday on ESPN.
Edey is the first Canadian-born winner and the second player from Purdue to be honored, joining Glenn Robinson in 1994.
DURHAM, N.C. — Duke big man Dereck Lively II is entering the NBA draft after one college season. Lively announced his decision in a social-media post Tuesday.
The lean 7-foot-1 freshman averaged 5.2 points and 5.4 rebounds in 34 games with 27 starts. But he came on in the second half of the year as a rim protector and key to the Blue Devils’ defense, averaging 2.4 blocks to rank ninth nationally.
FOOTBALL
IOWA CITY — Former University of Iowa team Most Valuable Player and long-time assistant coach Bernie Wyatt passed away on April 1 at the age of 84.
Wyatt lettered for the Hawkeyes from 1959-61, leading the team in interceptions in 1960 and being named the team’s Most Valuable Player in 1961. He was selected in the 1961 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers and the 1962 AFL Draft by Houston.
Wyatt was a member of Iowa’s 1959 Rose Bowl team that defeated California, 38-12.
LOS ANGELES — On the heels of winning the Super Bowl and hosting “Saturday Night Live,” Kansas City Chiefs superstar tight end Travis Kelce will cap his successful string with a music festival this month.
The two-time Super Bowl winner announced Tuesday that he’ll host his first-ever festival called “Kelce Jam” during NFL Draft weekend. The inaugural event will be held April 28 at the Azura Amphitheater in Bonner Springs, Kansas — a metropolitan area of Kansas City. The event will feature performances by Machine Gun Kelly, Rick Ross, DJ duo Loud Luxury and Kansas City rap legend Tech N9ne.
HENDERSON, Nev. — The Las Vegas Raiders have their potential backup to Jimmy Garoppolo, returning to a familiar place to sign quarterback Brian Hoyer on Tuesday.
Hoyer is the latest player with New England ties to sign with the Raiders, joining the team coached by former Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. Former Patriots executive Dave Ziegler is Las Vegas’ general manager.
Hoyer, a 15-year NFL veteran, was the Patriots’ backup quarterback the past three seasons. That was one of three stints in New England; he also has played for six other teams.
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns second-year wide receiver Michael Woods II likely will miss the entire 2023 season after rupturing his Achilles tendon while working out with quarterback Deshaun Watson in Texas. A sixth-round draft pick last year, Woods got hurt Monday.
SOMERSET, Ky. — A Kentucky high school football player who suffered a head injury during a scrimmage last week has died.
The Kentucky High School Athletic Association said Monday in a statement on Facebook that it joined family, friends and teammates in mourning the loss of Pulaski County High School varsity football player Andrew Dodson.
“It was not a violent hit or helmet-to-helmet. It was a simple, clean tackle,” said Alan Dodson, the player’s fatehr. “His head hit the turf, and Andrew suffered blunt-force trauma to the brain.”
Andrew Dodson played tight end and defensive end for the Maroons during his junior season.
