PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — New York Mets closer Edwin Díaz has a torn patellar tendon and is expected to miss the entire season after hurting his right knee while celebrating a victory in the World Baseball Classic.
Mets general manager Billy Eppler said Díaz would undergo surgery Thursday. Without going into specifics, Eppler said a general timeline for recovery from this type of injury is about eight months.
The Mets signed Díaz to a five-year, $102 million contract — the largest ever for a closer — after he produced a spectacular 2022 season. All player contracts are covered by insurance through the WBC that spans the length of time the player is out with an injury suffered during the tournament.
Díaz went 3-1 with a 1.31 ERA and 32 saves in 35 opportunities while striking out 118 batters in 62 innings last season. He made his second All-Star appearance and finished ninth in the Cy Young Award voting.
Díaz, who turns 29 on Wednesday, retired the side in order in the ninth inning of a 5-2 victory over the Dominican Republic that sent Puerto Rico to the World Baseball Classic quarterfinals. As Díaz and his teammates jumped together in the infield, the right-hander collapsed and reached for his right leg.
MLB umpires will have a new replay view
NEW YORK — Umpires will have a new view this season. On Zoom.
Major League Baseball struck a deal with Zoom Video Communications allowing on-field umpires to watch videos being evaluated by the replay operations center during contested calls. MLB first adopted instant replay in September 2008 for home boundary calls and expanded it to a wide variety of decisions for the 2014 season.
There were 1,434 video reviews last season when the on-field crew chief and umpire involved listened to the replay umpire with audio only through a wireless belt pack.
FOOTBALL
Georgia’s Carter gets probation, fine
ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter has pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing related to a crash that killed Bulldogs offensive lineman Devin Willock and a recruiting staff member.
Carter has been sentenced to 12 months’ probation and a $1,000 fine. Carter is projected as one of the top players in next month’s NFL draft. He must complete 50 hours of community service and a state-approved defensive driving course.
Willock and Chandler LeCroy died in the January crash, which happened hours after Georgia celebrated its second consecutive national championship.
Vikings bring back running back Mattison
EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings have agreed to terms on a new contract with running back Alexander Mattison. He has has served as a reliable backup to Dalvin Cook over the last four seasons.
The Vikings finalized the deal a day after Mattison became an unrestricted free agent. The third-round 2019 draft pick out of Boise State has rushed for 1,670 yards and 11 touchdowns in his career, with an average of 4.1 yards per attempt. He also has 70 receptions for 526 yards and three scores.
Titans release linebacker Dupree
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans have released outside linebacker Bud Dupree two years into a five-year contract, parting ways with the big free agent they acquired in 2021 to boost their pass rush.
Dupree signed his big contract in March 2021 after spending his first six seasons with Pittsburgh. The Titans signed Dupree despite the 6-foot-4, 269-pound linebacker tearing an ACL in early December 2020. He becomes the latest veteran cut by Tennessee’s new general manager Ran Carthon. Dupree had just seven sacks in 22 games played over his two seasons in Tennessee.
Michigan’s Corum plans fall return
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan All-America running back Blake Corum says his surgically repaired left knee has gotten strong enough that he has been cleared to run on an anti-gravity treadmill next week.
Corum says he’s sure he will play in the season-opening game on Sept. 2 against East Carolina. He tore a meniscus and sprained a ligament in his left knee against Illinois in November. After playing sparingly against Ohio State, he sat out when the Wolverines won the Big Ten title and advanced to the College Football Playoff semifinals. Corum ran for 1,463 yards last season.
BASKETBALL
Alabama’s Miller has guard due to threats
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alabama star Brandon Miller is being accompanied at the NCAA Tournament by an armed security guard.
Coach Nate Oats says the school lined up extra protection for Miller because of threats against him. Police have said Miller brought a gun to a former teammate before 23-year-old Jamea Harris was shot and killed. The ex-teammate and another man have been indicted on capital murder charges.
