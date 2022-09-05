Carlos Correa homered and Dylan Bundy shut down Chicago once again, as the Minnesota Twins defeated the White Sox, 5-1, on Sunday afternoon in Chicago.
Jose Miranda added a two-run double in the ninth inning as Minnesota salvaged the finale of the weekend series. Max Kepler scored on Kendall Graveman’s wild pitch in the eighth, and Jhoan Duran turned in some impressive relief work.
The Twins finished with 12 hits. Correa connected in the fifth, hitting a two-run drive to left-center off Lucas Giolito (10-9) for his 16th homer. Bundy (8-6) pitched five scoreless innings to improve to 7-0 with a 3.15 ERA in 10 career appearances against the White Sox.
Elvis Andrus had two of Chicago’s seven hits. Giolito pitched five innings for Chicago, allowing six hits and finishing with five strikeouts and two walks.
Yankees 2, Rays 1 — At St. Petersburg, Fla.: Aaron Judge led off the game with his major league-leading 53rd homer and New York stopped Tampa Bay to avoid a three-game sweep. Judge set a career high for homers, topping the 52 he hit as a rookie in 2017. He also doubled, singled and scored both New York runs.
Athletics 5, Orioles 0 — At Baltimore: Seth Brown hit a pair of solo homers, rookie Adrián Martínez threw six innings of three-hit ball and Oakland stalled Baltimore’s playoff surge. The Orioles fell 2 1/2 games behind Toronto in the race for the American League’s third wild-card spot.
Astros 9, Angels 1 — At Anaheim, Calif.: Jose Altuve had three hits and drove in three runs and José Urquidy pitched four-hit ball over seven innings as Houston beat Los Angeles. Mike Trout helped the Angels avert a shutout with his 29th home run, a solo shot to center in the eighth inning off Astros’ reliever Brandon Bielak.
Red Sox 5, Rangers 2 — At Boston: Trevor Story hit a three-run homer over the Green Monster, Xander Bogaerts had his eighth straight multi-hit game and Boston completed a four-game sweep over Texas. The Red Sox now have a five-game winning streak as they’re trying to climb back into the AL’s wild-card chase. The Rangers have lost eight straight.
Royals 3, Tigers 2 — At Detroit: Bobby Witt Jr.’s eighth-inning double drove in the go-ahead run and Kansas City edged Detroit. MJ Melendez scored a run and drove in another while Michael A. Taylor had three hits and scored a run. Witt reached base three times.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Diamondbacks 5, Brewers 1 — At Phoenix: Zac Gallen tied the major-league record with his sixth consecutive scoreless start to lead Arizona Diamondbacks over Milwaukee. Gallen (11-2) extended his scoreless streak to 41 1/3 innings, allowing two singles and a walk in seven innings. It was his sixth straight start without allowing a run, tying Don Drysdale (1968), Orel Hershiser (1988) and Zack Greinke (2015).
Nationals 7, Mets 1 — At New York: César Hernández hit his first homer in more than a year in Washington’s victory over New York. The last-place Nationals took two of three in the series.
Braves 7, Marlins 1 — At Atlanta: Max Fried allowed no hits in five scoreless innings against Miami, Marcell Ozuna homered and Atlanta won its fifth straight game. The defending World Series champion Braves have taken five in a row and 20 of 25 to move a season-high 33 games over .500. They are within one game of first place in the NL East.
Rockies 8-0, Reds 4-10 — At Cincinnati: Charlie Blackmon’s pinch-hit two-run single highlighted a four-run seventh for Colorado, and C.J. Cron hit a two-run homer in the ninth to give the Rockies a win over Cincinnati in the first game of a doubleheader. In the second game, Aristides Aquino hit his first career grand slam an inning after entering as an injury replacement to power Cincinnati.
Giants 5, Phillies 3 — At San Francisco: Wilmer Flores hit a two-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning and San Francisco earned a three-game sweep. The wild card-contending Phillies lost for the sixth time in seven games, wrapping up their weeklong trip to Arizona and San Francisco.
INTERLEAGUE
Blue Jays 4, Pirates 3 — At Pittsburgh: Teoscar Hernandez delivered the go-ahead RBI single in the seventh inning and Toronto edged Pittsburgh to complete a three-game sweep. Hernandez lined a shot up the middle against Duane Underwood Jr. (1-5) with two outs to push Toronto in front and the bullpen did the rest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.