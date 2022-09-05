Twins White Sox Baseball
Buy Now

The Minnesota Twins’ Carlos Correa (right) celebrates with Gilberto Celestino after hitting a two-run home run during the fifth inning against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday afternoon in Chicago.

 Nam Y. Huh The Associated Press

Carlos Correa homered and Dylan Bundy shut down Chicago once again, as the Minnesota Twins defeated the White Sox, 5-1, on Sunday afternoon in Chicago.

Jose Miranda added a two-run double in the ninth inning as Minnesota salvaged the finale of the weekend series. Max Kepler scored on Kendall Graveman’s wild pitch in the eighth, and Jhoan Duran turned in some impressive relief work.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.