Blackhawks Devils Hockey
Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) skates during before an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in Newark, N.J. The New York Rangers have begun the machinations necessary if a trade for Patrick Kane were to materialize. They traded winger Vitali Kravtsov to the Vancouver Canucks and put forward Jake Leschyshyn on waivers on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. That could clear the cap space to get Kane from Chicago. 

 Noah K. Murray The Associated Press

The NHL’s top contenders did not wait until the last minute to do their shopping before the trade deadline.

League-leading Boston got bigger and tougher by adding Dmitry Orlov and Garnet Hathaway. Toronto got defensive by trading for Ryan O’Reilly. The Rangers answered their New York-rival Islanders’ move for Bo Horvat by acquiring Vladimir Tarasenko — and they’re not done yet.

