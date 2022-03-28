MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Memphis and men’s basketball coach Penny Hardaway have been accused of serious violations of NCAA rules, including failing to cooperate with an investigation, two newspapers reported.
The Daily Memphian and The Commercial Appeal reported that they obtained copies of a notice of allegations from an investigation by the NCAA’s Independent Accountability Resolution Process.
The newspapers also obtained a response from the university denying the allegations. The university said the notice “contains no specific facts, and it is the specific facts that are imperative for the resolution of this matter.”
The allegations come after Memphis lost to Gonzaga in the second round of the NCAA Tournament last week.
Many details and allegations included in the documents have been redacted.
SOFTBALL
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Florida Atlantic softball coach Joan Joyce, the only coach in the program’s 28-year history whose numerous claims to fame included once striking out Ted Williams, has died, the school announced Sunday.
Joyce died Saturday, the school said, without disclosing the cause. She was 81.
Joyce was inducted into the International Women’s Sports Hall of Fame in 1989. She spent 19 years as a member of the LPGA Tour — needing only 17 putts to get through a round in 1982 — and also served as FAU’s women’s golf coach from 1996 through 2014.
BASEBALL
TAMPA, Fla. — The New York Yankees signed right-hander Shelby Miller to a minor league contract on Sunday and invited him to major league spring training.
Miller, 31, is 38-57 with a 4.19 ERA in 163 games, including 132 starts over parts of nine seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals (2012-14), Atlanta Braves (2015), Arizona Diamondbacks (2016-18), Texas Rangers (2019), Chicago Cubs (2021) and Pittsburgh Pirates (2021).
Miller split last season between the Cubs and Pirates, going 0-1 with a 9.24 ERA in 13 relief outings. He was taken by the Cardinals 19th overall in 2009 draft.
GOLF
DOHA, Qatar — Scotland’s Ewen Ferguson finished his final round with a flourish to secure victory at the Qatar Masters at Doha Golf Club on Sunday.
Overnight co-leaders Adrian Meronk and Matthew Jordan had shared the lead of the European tour event between them for most of day but, as they struggled in strong winds on the back nine, Ferguson produced a chip-in eagle and a birdie in his last three holes to emerge victorious.
PUNTA CANA, Dominican Republic — Chad Ramey won the windswept Corales Puntacana Championship on Sunday for his first PGA Tour title, beating Ben Martin and Alex Smalley by a stroke.
Ramey closed with a 5-under 67, completing a two-putt par on the par-4 18th after Martin missed a 6-foot birdie try that would have forced a playoff.
CARLSBAD, Calif. — Atthaya Thitikul won the JTBC Classic on Sunday for her first LPGA Tour title, three-putting for bogey on the second hole of a playoff to outlast Nanna Koerstz Madsen.
MOTOR SPORTS
JIDDAH, Saudi Arabia — Formula One champion Max Verstappen overtook Charles Leclerc three laps from the end of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix for his first win of the season and 21st of his career on Sunday. The race under floodlights was held two days after an attack on a nearby oil depot by Yemen’s Houthi rebels.
SOCCER
ORLANDO, Fla. — Christian Pulisic scored his first international hat trick, leading the United States to the brink of returning to the World Cup with a 5-1 rout of Panama on Sunday.
With fans still fretting after the Americans’ failure to reach the 2018 World Cup, the U.S. assumed a commanding position to qualify for the November tournament in Qatar.
Only a loss of six or more goals Wednesday night in the qualifying finale at Costa Rica would cause the Americans not to finish among the top three nations in North and Central America and the Caribbean and claim an automatic berth.
TORONTO — Cyle Larin, Tajon Buchanan and Junior Hoilett scored and Canada secured its first World Cup berth in 36 years with a 4-0 victory over Jamaica on Sunday.
Canada has been to the World Cup just once before, in 1986.