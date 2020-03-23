DENVER — The CEO of the U.S. Olympic team is well aware of the power her country wields in a situation like this, with the coronavirus raging across the globe and the IOC taking its time before deciding whether to postpone the Tokyo Games.
She’s not in a rush to use it.
“My role is not to make demands of those making decisions, but to bring forward solutions,” Sarah Hirshland, the CEO of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, told The Associated Press on Sunday.
Hirshland and the USOPC leadership have endured their share of criticism for not calling on the IOC to postpone the games — a move being made by a growing number of athletes and organizations, including a couple major ones in America: USA Swimming and USA Track and Field.
She says she can handle the heat, but wants people to know that she’s doing her best to make sure that postponing is the correct call and, maybe more important, what the next step should be. At the heart of that effort is a survey the USOPC sent to around 4,000 Olympic hopefuls over the weekend, asking them about training conditions and the medical conditions in the places they live, along with their thoughts about when the Olympics should take place.
The IOC has asked the U.S. and every other country for details about conditions in their respective locales.
“We’re hearing from the athletes loud and clear, and I can guarantee you, the IOC is going to hear from us, loud and clear,” Hirshland said.
But, as she’s finding out, it might not be practical to decide everything based on majority rule or the loudest voice. She told of one survey response from an athlete who took a yearlong sabbatical to get ready for the Olympics, whose training hasn’t been curtailed much, and who has no wiggle room to push an effort to make the games into 2021 or beyond.
“These are real scenarios we’re facing,” Hirshland said. “The beauty of the diversity leads to having to be real thoughtful, and take this almost on a case-by-case basis, and think about how we mitigate these challenges as best we can.”
• The Canadian Olympic Committee says it won’t send athletes to the Tokyo Games unless they’re postponed for a year, becoming the first country to threaten such a move in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. The committee sent out a statement Sunday evening saying it was willing to help the IOC search for alternatives, but that it was not safe for athletes, “their families and the broader Canadian community for athletes to continue training for these Games.”