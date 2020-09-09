LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Chicago Bears kicker Eddy Pineiro will miss at least the first three games of the season because of a groin injury after the team placed him on injured reserve on Tuesday.
Pineiro made 23 of 28 field goals for Chicago last year following an offseason trade from Oakland. But he was unable to kick in camp because of the injury.
A new rule implemented because of COVID-19 allows players to return from IR after missing three games. The earliest Pineiro would be able to play is Oct. 4 against Indianapolis. His injury could mean kicker Cairo Santos gets promoted from the practice squad.
Santos played in five games for Tennessee last season. He was with Kansas City from 2014-17 when Bears coach Matt Nagy was on Andy Reid’s staff and appeared in two games for Chicago in 2017.
The Bears also signed defensive tackle Mario Edwards Jr. A second-round pick by Oakland in 2015, he has 10 1/2 sacks for the Raiders, New York Giants and New Orleans.
Cardinals, Hopkins agree to 2-year extension
TEMPE, Ariz. — The Cardinals have agreed to a two-year contract extension with star receiver DeAndre Hopkins that will keep the three-time All-Pro in Arizona through the 2024 season. The team announced the deal on Tuesday but didn’t disclose terms. The NFL Network reported that the extension is worth $54.5 million over two years.
Source: Broncos fear Miller could miss year
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that the Denver Broncos fear star linebacker Von Miller suffered a season-ending ankle injury toward the end of practice Tuesday. The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t addressed Miller’s injury, said the team was awaiting results of an MRI on Miller.
Rivera misses practice for cancer treatment
Ron Rivera missed Washington’s first game week practice to begin treatment for a form of skin cancer, so Jack Del Rio stepped in as planned. Del Rio didn’t have an update on how Rivera was feeling, but expects him back at the team’s practice facility today. So far since taking over in Washington, Rivera has been a part of the franchise dropping its name, the organization responding to allegations of sexual harassment from before he arrived and began his own cancer battle.
Bucs add former 1st-round pick Rosen
TAMPA, Fla. — Quarterback Josh Rosen has landed on the practice squad of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he’ll get to learn from Tom Brady. The Bucs also announced Tuesday the signing of kicker Greg Joseph to the practice squad, which still has one opening following the release of quarterback Reid Sinnett. Rosen was the 10th overall pick in the 2018 draft and is joining his third team in as many years.
COLLEGE ATHLETICS
Iowa resumes voluntary, mandatory workoutsIOWA CITY — The University of Iowa Athletics Department announced Tuesday that it has resumed voluntary and mandatory workouts. The department conducted 297 COVID-19 tests for the week of Aug. 31. Twenty-one positive tests and 276 negative tests have been received. As part of the return to campus protocol, testing began May 29 and includes student-athletes, coaches and staff.
BASEBALL
Cubs add Hamilton, demote Martinez
CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs added speedy outfielder Billy Hamilton to their active roster Tuesday and optioned slumping slugger José Martínez to their alternate training site. Hamilton was claimed off waivers from the New York Mets on Monday.
Brewers release 1B Smoak
DETROIT — The Milwaukee Brewers released first baseman Justin Smoak on Tuesday after designating him for assignment last week. Smoak hit .186 with five home runs and 15 RBIs in 33 games for the Brewers. Milwaukee claimed first baseman Daniel Vogelbach off waivers last week. The Brewers entered Tuesday night’s game at Detroit trailing the final playoff spot in the National League by 1 1/2 games.
Padres place Hosmer on IL
SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres placed first baseman Eric Hosmer on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a broken left index finger suffered while bunting with two strikes the night before. To take his roster spot, the Padres recalled outfielder Abraham Almonte.
Minor League president abruptly retires
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Minor League Baseball President and CEO Pat O’Conner abruptly announced his impending retirement amid talks between the minors and Major League Baseball to dramatically restructure baseball’s developmental pipeline. O’Conner was with MiLB for 28 years, including a 13-year run as president.
BASKETBALL
Donovan won’t return as Thunder coach
Billy Donovan won’t return as coach of the Oklahoma City Thunder after five seasons, the team announced Tuesday night. Donovan, who was at the end of his contract, took the Thunder to the playoffs every year and was a finalist for Coach of the Year this season.
HOCKEY
Vegas beats Dallas, evens series at 1
EDMONTON, Alberta — Paul Stastny scored to end a lengthy goal drought by Vegas forwards, Robin Lehner stopped all 24shots he faced for his fourth shutout of the playoffs and the Golden Knights rediscovered their winning ways and beat the Dallas Stars, 3-0, Tuesday in Game 2 of the Western Conference final, evening the series.
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Hall of Fame reopening to fans
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte announced Tuesday it’s reopening its doors to the public at reduced capacity starting Sept. 16. The museum and interactive entertainment venue for NASCAR history closed in March at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.