AMES, Iowa — An Iowa State football player has been arrested on charges alleging that he raped a woman while she lay immobile after he shoved her so hard into stairs in his home that it fractured her spine.
Aidan Ralph, a 20-year-old linebacker and redshirt sophomore from Chicago, was arrested Wednesday on Story County felony sexual assault and misdemeanor domestic violence charges in the alleged attack at his Ames home at around 1 a.m. on Dec. 3, court records show.
According to a police affidavit, Ralph accused the woman of cheating and shoved her several times, including once into the stairs. The resulting injury caused the woman to lose mobility and she pleaded with Ralph to call an ambulance, police wrote. He refused and instead lay on top of her and raped her as she cried and begged him to stop, according to the affidavit.
Iowa State’s athletics department has suspended Ralph indefinitely from all football team activities, a spokesman told the Ames Tribune.
Wisconsin S Latu, Arizona QB de Laura settle sex assault suit
HONOLULU — Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura and Wisconsin safety Kamo’i Latu have settled a lawsuit filed by a woman who said the two sexually assaulted her in 2018 after a football game at their Hawaii high school.
A Hawaii circuit court document filed this week said Latu and de Laura reached a settlement with the woman after a mediation process. The amount of the settlement wasn’t disclosed.
According to the civil complaint, the woman said Latu and de Laura assaulted her in October 2018 on the campus of Saint Louis School, where Latu and de Laura played on the football team. Both players and the woman were minors at the time. The civil complaint says Latu and de Laura pleaded guilty to second-degree sexual assault in family court and had to write letters of apology to the woman, but neither received jail time. The woman then filed the lawsuit in December 2021.
Latu spent two seasons at Utah before transferring to Wisconsin. He started 12 games for Wisconsin last season and had 55 tackles with two sacks and two interceptions.
Chiefs sign OT Smith for 1 year
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs signed offensive tackle Donovan Smith to a contract for the upcoming season Thursday, adding a veteran to compete for playing time with two open jobs on the offensive line.
The Chiefs were unable to sign franchise left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. to a long-term deal, allowing him to become a free agent, and right tackle Andrew Wylie also signed elsewhere in free agency. The Chiefs countered by signing Jawaan Taylor to handle one of the tackle jobs, but that still left an opening at the other tackle position.
Lewan sues doc over ACL repair
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A three-time Pro Bowl left tackle released by the Tennessee Titans in February over a failed physical issue is suing renowned orthopedist Dr. James Andrews for medical malpractice for the October 2020 surgery repairing his torn right ACL leaving him with “severe and permanent” damage. Attorneys for Taylor Lewan filed the lawsuit Tuesday night in circuit court in Escambia County, Fla.
BASEBALL
Guardians send Plesac to minors
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians have optioned struggling starter Zach Plesac to Triple-A Columbus. The team made the move with Plesac on Thursday, one day before his next scheduled start. Instead, rookie Peyton Battenfield will pitch the opener of a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins today.
BASKETBALL
Kemp pleads not guilty in shooting
TACOMA, Wash. — Former NBA star Shawn Kemp pleaded not guilty Thursday to an assault charge after prosecutors accused him of shooting at a man while attempting to retrieve a stolen cell phone. Kemp was released without bail following the arraignment in Pierce County Superior Court in Washington state.
He was arrested after the shooting in a parking lot outside the Tacoma Mall on March 8 and released the following day pending further investigation. No one was injured, and Kemp’s lawyers insisted he returned fire in self defense after tracking and trying to retrieve a cellphone that had been stolen from him earlier that day.
Michigan’s Dickinson to Kansas
LAWRENCE, Kan. — All-American forward Hunter Dickinson, arguably the top player in the transfer portal after deciding to leave Michigan, said in a social media post Thursday that he was headed to Kansas for the upcoming season.
Dickinson chose the Jayhawks after visits to Villanova, Kentucky, Maryland and Georgetown. The 7-foot-1 center led the Wolverines to a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament and a trip to the Elite Eight as a freshman in 2020-21.
