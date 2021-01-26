James Harden and Kevin Durant each scored 20 points despite three relatively quiet quarters, and the Brooklyn Nets broke away with a big run in the fourth to beat the Miami Heat, 98-85, on Monday night in New York.
Kyrie Irving added 16 points for the Nets, who completed a sweep of the Heat in two games that couldn’t have been more different. Brooklyn won, 128-124, on Saturday, then took the rematch despite barely topping its lowest-scoring game of the season.
Magic 117, Hornets 108 — At Orlando, Fla.: Nikola Vucevic scored 28 points and rookie point guard Cole Anthony added a career-high 21 points as Orlando defeated Charlotte.
Pistons 119, 76ers 104 — At Detroit: Delon Wright scored a career-high 28 points and Wayne Ellington had another impressive shooting night for Detroit.
Pacers 129, Raptors 114 — At Indianapolis: Malcolm Brogdon scored a career-high 36 points and Myles Turner scored 11 of his 21 in the final 81/2 minutes to help Indiana pull away in a win over Toronto.