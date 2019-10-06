Loras’ Kassie Rosenbaum was 4 seconds off the pace of first place, clocking in in 22:45 to finish runner-up at the Dan Huston women’s invitational cross country meet on Saturday in Waverly, Iowa.
The Duhawks placed fourth overall as a team with 136 points. Washington won the meet with 34, led by first-place overall finisher Paige Lawler.
The Loras men placed third in their meet, led by Luke Guttormson in fifth place in 26:32.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Baker 60, Clarke 6 — At Baldwin City, Kan.: Western Dubuque grad Max Steffen hauled in a 6-yard touchdown pass from Kenyon Williams in the third quarter, but that was about all that went right for the Pride as they lost their sixth straight game to start their inaugural season. Jordan Brown had 18 carries for a program-record 82 yards for Clarke.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Spartans win twice in triangular — At Naperville, Ill.: Kate Messino dished out 84 total assists between two matches along with 40 total digs as Dubuque beat host North Central, 3-1, and Wheaton, 3-2. Grace Strawser finished with 57 total digs while Grace Hintze finished with 34 kills, followed by Kara Wright with 26.
Mount Mercy 3, Clarke 0 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Dubuque Hempstead grad Alana Cooksley had 11 digs and 17 assists, but the Pride couldn’t avoid the sweep in a 25-19, 30-28, 25-23 loss.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Loras 3, Central 1 — At Pella, Iowa: Brynn Jacobi, Ryleigh O’Brien and Braylin Mensik each scored goals as the Duhawks pulled away in the second half.
MidAmerica Nazarene 2, Clarke 0 — At Olathe, Kan.: Stevie Eide finished with three saves but the Pride couldn’t find a way to score in the loss.
Nebraska Wesleyan 1, Dubuque 0 — At Oyen Field:Victoria Roethler had two saves for the Spartans in a low-scoring shutout loss.
MEN’S SOCCER
Central 3, Loras 2 — At Pella, Iowa: Tiernan Talbot and Raudel Fierro both scored for the Duhawks, but they couldn’t keep up with the Dutch.
Augsburg 2, UW-Platteville 0 — At Minneapolis: Nate Miller and Matt Walter had two shots on goal apiece, but that was about all the offense the Pioneers could muster after falling behind by two goals at halftime.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Cubans 3rd in Lodi tourney — At Lodi, Wis.: Kayla Stich finished with 47 assists and younger sister Hailey Stich finished with 33 kills and 38 digs as Cuba City went 3-2 overall to place third in the eight-team Lodi Tournament. The Cubans (19-8) swept McFarland and Green Bay Southwest, but lost in two sets to Marshfield to place second in pool play and advance to the gold bracket. Cuba City was then swept by Wisconsin Heights before sweeping Richland Center in the consolation game.
Bobcats 2nd — At Epworth, Iowa: Western Dubuque won its pool, beating Tipton in three sets and Decorah in two, and then outlasting West Liberty in three sets before falling to Pleasant Valley in the final. In the other pool, Dubuque Senior placed third and Cascade placed fourth to advance to the consolation bracket.
Meredith Bahl had five aces and 30 kills to lead the Western Dubuque offense. Maddy Maahs added five aces and 79 assists, and Libby Lansing had eight blocks.
GIRLS PREP SWIMMING
Eagles 3rd, Rams 8th — At Cedar Falls, Iowa: Dubuque Wahlert’s 200 medley relay of Avery Schmidt, Alaina Schmidt, Tori Michel and Zoe Heiar, and its 400 freestyle relay of Karlie Welbes, Kenna Wolbers, Hayley Welbes and Heiar placed second to help the Golden Eagles score 256 points and finish third behind Waukesha South (493) and Cedar Falls (367) at the Marcussen Invitational.
Anna Pfeiffer placed third in the 100 freestyle for Senior, which finished eighth as a team with 124 points.
La Crosse 105, Platteville/Lancaster 64 — At Platteville, Wis.: Madison Albert-Nelson won the 100 butterfly and 500 freestyle to lead the co-op swim team.