LAS VEGAS — Kurt Busch, still trying to work his way through the concussion he suffered three months ago and advised by doctors to get out of a race car, will not compete full-time in 2023.
The 44-year-old NASCAR champion made his announcement Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, his home track and where he launched his career on the bullring as a child. He choked up when he said doctors told him “it is best for me to ‘shut it down.’”
“I know I am not 100% in my ability to go out and race at the top level in the NASCAR Cup Series,” Busch said. “These are the best of the best drivers, and lately, I haven’t felt my best. My long-term health is priority number one and I don’t feel committing at this point to compete for a championship next year is in my best interest or the best interest of the team.”
Tyler Reddick will replace Busch in the No. 45 Toyota at 23XI Racing next season. Reddick was signed to the team for 2024 but is no longer needed to complete his contract at Richard Childress Racing because RCR signed Kyle Busch, Kurt’s younger brother and a two-time Cup champion, for next season.
“I will get back to 100%, I promise,” Busch said. “If I’m cleared, maybe you’ll see me at a few select races” next season.
FOOTBALL
Colts to be without RBs Taylor, Hines
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts announced Saturday they will be without running backs Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines for Sunday’s key AFC South battle against Jacksonville.
Taylor, last year’s NFL rushing champion, will miss his second straight game with an injured ankle. He had only missed one game in his first two seasons, that one because he was considered a close contact during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hines entered the concussion protocol since wobbling off the field early in last Thursday’s victory at Denver.
Saints’ Kamara facing $10M lawsuit
NEW ORLEANS — A lawsuit filed this week against New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara seeks $10 million in damages and a jury trial in connection to an assault in Las Vegas during Pro Bowl weekend.
Kamara already faces a felony battery charge in the alleged assault of Darnell Greene Jr., who was leaving a club at a hotel and casino at about 6:30 a.m. Feb. 5. Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons also has been charged, as well as Darrin Young and Percy Harris.
Tagovailoa, Bridgewater clear protocols
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Miami quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater have completed all of the return-to-play steps required by the NFL and are no longer in the league’s recently revised concussion protocols, a person with knowledge of the decisions said Saturday.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the moves were not announced publicly by the Dolphins.
Skylar Thompson will be the starter for Sunday’s game against Minnesota. But Tagovailoa getting cleared puts him on track to return for Miami’s Oct. 22 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers — the game where the Dolphins will pay tribute to the 50th anniversary of their 1972 perfect season.
Jets activate DE Curry from IR
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The New York Jets activated defensive end Vinny Curry from injured reserve Saturday after he sat out the first five games with a hamstring injury. The 34-year-old signed with the Jets in March 2021, and could finally make his debut with the team Sunday at Green Bay. Curry didn’t play last season after dealing with health issues.
N.C. State QB Leary to miss rest of season
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — North Carolina State quarterback Devin Leary is out for the season and will undergo surgery next week to repair a torn pectoral muscle, the school announced Saturday on social media. The school said the Atlantic Coast Conference preseason player of the year did not suffer damage to his (right) throwing shoulder and is expected to make a full recovery.
GOLF
Fowler leads Zozo Championship by 1 shot
INZAI CITY, Japan — Rickie Fowler shot a 4-under 66 on Saturday to take a one-shot lead after the third round of the Zozo Championship, putting himself in position for his first PGA Tour win in 3 1/2 years.
Keegan Bradley also had a 66 and was a shot back at the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club on the outskirts of Tokyo. Fellow American Andrew Putnam was a further shot behind after a 68 in the only PGA Tour event in Japan.
BASKETBALL
Warriors, Poole finalizing $140M deal
Jordan Poole and the Golden State Warriors are finalizing a four-year, $140 million extension, a person with knowledge of the negotiations said Saturday.
