Outspoken Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer is barbing Rob Manfred, tweeting the MLB commissioner “is trying to ruin baseball at all levels.”
Bauer sent a series of tweets during the weekend, starting with a jab about Major League Baseball’s threat to cut ties with minor league affiliates.
Bauer followed up with: “At least Rob Manfred is trying to ruin baseball at all levels and isn’t discriminating. Something to be said for consistency, I guess.”
MLB had no immediate comment to Bauer’s remarks.
At the recent winter meetings, Manfred said MLB was pushing ahead with a rules change for 2020 that requires pitchers to face at least three batters or finish a half-inning.
Bauer, 29 next month, was a combined 11-13 with Cleveland and Cincinnati last season. He was traded to the Reds in July, three days after throwing a ball from behind the mound over the center-field wall in Kansas City when he was pulled from a game.
Bauer called the act “childish” and was fined by MLB.
Known for his quirks as well as his talent, Bauer had a start in the 2016 playoffs pushed back after he cut a finger on the propeller of his drone.
CLEVELAND — The Indians traded two-time Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber, their unquestioned ace over the past six seasons, to the Texas Rangers on Sunday, a blockbuster deal that could dramatically change both teams.
In exchange for the 33-year-old Kluber, Cleveland received outfielder Delino DeShields and pitching prospect Emmanuel Clase, a hard-throwing 21-year-old with huge potential.
The stoic and steady Kluber has been one of baseball’s most dominant pitchers since 2014, when he went 18-9 and won his first Cy Young. He got his second in 2017, going 18-4 and leading the AL with a 2.25 ERA. But his future with the money-conscious Indians grew more uncertain last season when the club managed to stay in the playoff chase until late September despite not having him after May 1.
SAN FRANCISCO — Longtime Giants ace Madison Bumgarner has reached agreement with the Arizona Diamondbacks on an $85 million, five-year contract that ends his run of success in San Francisco, a person with direct knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Sunday.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the 2014 World Series MVP still needed to pass a physical to complete the contract.
Bumgarner pitched 11 seasons for the Giants but knew his time likely had ended. He bid farewell along with retiring manager Bruce Bochy on the final day of the season.
Arizona plays the Giants in seven of its first 13 games, including a series that begins in San Francisco on April 6.
LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. — Babe Ruth has hit another one out of the ballpark. The bat used by the legendary baseball player to hit his 500th home run was auctioned on Saturday for more than $1 million.
SCP Auctions didn’t identify the buyer. The auction was held in Laguna Niguel, California. Ruth hit his 500th homer on Aug. 11, 1929, in a game against the Cleveland Indians. According to SCP Auctions, the ball cleared the right field wall at League Park and rolled down Lexington Avenue.
OMAHA, Neb. — General admission tickets are now on sale for the College World Series. The general admission ticket books contain 10 tickets for the College World Series, which will run June 13 through June 23 or 24 at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha. Cost is $95 plus fees.
The ticket books can be ordered by phone by calling 402-554-4422 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hours are limited during the holidays. They also can be bought at the CHI Health Center Omaha box office.
HOCKEY
CHICAGO — Patrick Kane scored three goals for his first hat trick of the season, and the Chicago Blackhawks stopped a four-game slide by topping the Minnesota Wild, 5-3, on Sunday night.
Brandon Saad and David Kampf also scored for Chicago, which was coming off a heartbreaking loss at St. Louis the previous night. The last-place Blackhawks had dropped seven of nine overall.
Kevin Fiala scored twice for Minnesota in the opener of a three-game trip. Eric Staal also scored, and Ryan Suter had three assists.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres have assigned under-performing second-year center Casey Mittelstadt to the minors. The demotion to Rochester of the AHL was made Sunday, coming a day following a 3-2 overtime loss at the New York Islanders in which Mittelstadt was a healthy scratch for the third time in four games. The 21-year-old has four goals and five assists in 31 games this season, and limited to just a goal and an assist in his past 21. Buffalo selected the play-making center with the eighth pick in the 2017 draft following his senior year in high school.
Ex-Minnesota coach Woog dies at 75
MINNEAPOLIS — Doug Woog, the former University of Minnesota hockey coach who took the Gophers to six Frozen Fours without winning a title, has died. He was 75.
Woog died Saturday in Lakeville after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease.
Inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame in 2002, Woog starred at South St. Paul High School and was an All-America player at Minnesota. He worked 35 years as a teacher, principal and superintendent at South St. Paul before taking over the Gophers in 1985. Woog was 389-187-40 in 14 seasons with Minnesota, then had a long run as the Gophers’ TV analyst.
GOLF
NAPLES, Fla. — Rory Sabbatini and Kevin Tway won the QBE Shootout on Sunday, birdieing the final two holes in best-ball play for a 12-under 60 and a two-stroke victory.
Part of a five-way tie for the second-round lead, Sabbatini and Tway finished at 31-under 185 in the three-day event at Tiburon Golf Club. Jason Kokrak and J.T. Poston were second after a 62. Brendon Todd-Billy Horschel and Harold Varner III-Ryan Palmer tied for third at 28 under after 63s.