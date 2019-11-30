Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 11 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter and the Milwaukee Bucks held off the Cleveland Cavaliers, 119-110, on Friday night in Cleveland for their 10th straight victory.
Cleveland trailed, 74-52, early in the third quarter, but hit 10 3-pointers in the period and cut the lead into single figures. The Cavaliers continued to rally and Kevin Love’s layup made it 113-110 with 2:20 left — Cleveland’s final points of the game.
Khris Middleton’s jumper and two free throws by George Hill put the game away.
Antetokounmpo grabbed 12 rebounds and has had double-doubles in every game this season for Milwaukee (16-3). The Bucks hadn’t won 10 in a row since the 1985-86 season.
Raptors 90, Magic 83 — At Orlando, Fla.: Norman Powell scored a career-best 33 points as Toronto won its sixth straight game, beating Orlando.
Hornets 110, Pistons 107 — At Detroit: Langston Galloway’s shot from around midcourt rimmed out at the buzzer, and Charlotte held on for a victory over Detroit.
Nets 112, Celtics 107 — At New York: Spencer Dinwiddie had 32 points and 11 assists while Kyrie Irving was again unable to face his former team, and Brooklyn beat Boston to split a home-and-home series.
Heat 122, Warriors 105 — At Miami: Goran Dragic scored 20 points, Tyler Herro added 19 and Miami remained perfect at home this season with a win over Golden State.
Jazz 103, Grizzlies 94 — At Memphis, Tenn.: Bojan Bogdanovic scored 16 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter, helping Utah pull away from Memphis.
Thunder 109, Pelicans 104 — At Oklahoma City: Dennis Schroder scored 25 points, including 12 in the fourth quarter, and had seven assists to help Oklahoma City beat New Orleans.
76ers 101, Knicks 95 — At New York: Joel Embiid had 27 points and 17 rebounds, James Ennis III scored 18 of his 20 points in the second half, and Philadelphia overcame a sluggish start and beat New York.
Pacers 105, Hawks 104 (OT) — At Indianapolis: Jeremy Lamb scored 20 points, T.J. Warren hit a go-ahead 3-pointer and Indiana outlasted Trae Young and Atlanta.