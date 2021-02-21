CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Mark Gronowski passed for two touchdowns, including a 1-yarder to Pierre Strong with 19 seconds left, and ran for another to help South Dakota State beat Northern Iowa, 24-20, on Friday night.
Grownowski, a freshman, was 19-for-29 passing for 194 yards and no interceptions. Strong finished with 91 yards rushing on 22 carries and had six receptions for 31 yards. Zach Heins added 90 yards receiving on five catches for South Dakota State (1-0, 1-0 Missouri Valley Conference).
The teams kicked off an unprecedented spring slate of FCS football games after the fall season was upended by the coronavirus pandemic.
SDSU, ranked No. 5 in the STATS FCS polls, took a 17-7 lead into the halftime after Gronowski scored on a 5-yard run with 1:24 left in the second quarter. Matthew Cook made field goals of 43 and 35 yards before Will McElvain’s 14-yard touchdown pass to Tysen Kershaw gave third-ranked UNI (0-1, 0-1) a three-point lead with 5:59 to play. Gronowski led a 10-play, 75-yard drive capped when he rolled to his right and hit a wide-open Strong to give South Dakota State a 24-20 lead with 19 seconds left.
McElvain was 19-for-29 passing for 164 yards.
UNI converted just 2 of 12 third downs and finished with 192 total yards.
Eagles release veteran WR DeSean Jackson
PHILADELPHIA — DeSean Jackson’s second stint with the Eagles has come to an end. The team announced its decision to release the 34-year-old wide receiver Friday, a move that was widely expected because of the Eagles’ salary cap conundrum combined with Jackson’s decline.
BASKETBALL
Former Hawkeye Michael Reaves passes away
IOWA CITY — Former University of Iowa men’s basketball player Michael Reaves passed away on Saturday at the age of 54 surrounded by family at his home in Milledgeville, Ga.
Reaves was a four-year lettermen playing for both head coaches George Raveling (1985-86) and Tom Davis (1987-88). Reaves and the Hawkeyes won a combined 95 games during his four years, which are the second most in program history over a four-year span. Reaves and the Hawkeyes competed in four NCAA tournaments, including reaching the 1987 Elite Eight and 1988 Sweet 16.
Reaves averaged 5.5 points per game as a senior and holds the school record for best 3-point field goal percentage (.475, 29-for-61) by a Hawkeye senior on the 1987-88 team that won a school-record 30 games.
BASEBALL
Yankees, Gardner agree to one-year deal
TAMPA, Fla. — Brett Gardner is back.
After waiting until the last weekend before position players are to report to spring training, the team and 37-year-old veteran outfielder agreed on a one-year deal worth $4 million Friday night, a source confirmed. Even though the Yankees declined his $10 million option back in November, it was believed Gardner would come back on a more team-friendly deal after they settle the $2.5 million buyout.
Gardner is a home-grown Yankee and the very last playing link to their last World Series title.
Mets sign Walker, move Syndergaard to IL
NEW YORK — The New York Mets have transferred right-hander Noah Syndergaard to the 60-day injured list to make room for righty Taijuan Walker, who finalized a $20 million, two-year contract Saturday. The Mets announced the moves Saturday night, ensuring Syndergaard won’t return to the rotation until at least June as he comes back following Tommy John surgery last March.
AUTO RACING
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Joe Gibbs celebrated his first NASCAR victory as a grandfather, watching from the pits as 18-year-old Ty Gibbs won his Xfinity Series debut Saturday on the road course at Daytona International Speedway.
It was the first NASCAR national series race for Ty Gibbs, who jumped two steps from ARCA to Xfinity for his debut. He plowed through the field on a pair of restarts to beat reigning Xfinity Series champion Austin Cindric in double overtime.
GOLF
Wind wreaks havoc, delays Genesis Invite
LOS ANGELES — Tiger Woods arrived at Riviera on Saturday just in time for the Genesis Invitational to be delayed by high wind. Woods, the tournament host, is not playing this year as he recovers from a fifth back surgery. He spent most of the late morning visiting with Dustin Johnson, Xander Schauffele and other players who had time on their hands.
The wind was gusting to 35 mph, strong enough in such dry conditions that golf balls wouldn’t stay on the green. And then a piece of communications equipment was toppled near the 14th tee, and officials halted play. It was supposed to resume after a delay of just over three hours. But as players were warming up, play was stopped again.
Sam Burns, who had a five-shot lead going into the third round, was poised over his opening tee shot when the horn sounded to suspend the round.