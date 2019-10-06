Redshirt freshman Will McElvain threw a 39-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Weston, and Trevor Allen and Tyler Hoosman ran for scores, as Northern Iowa held off Youngstown State, 21-14, in their Missouri Valley Football Conference opener between two ranked teams on Saturday in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
McElvain staked the Panthers (3-2), ranked 13th in the FCS Coaches poll, to a 7-0 lead in the first quarter when he capped an eight-play, 80-yard drive with his TD toss to Weston. McElvain directed an eight-play, 79-yard drive — ended by Allen’s 10-yard TD run — to push Northern Iowa’s lead to 14-0 with 5:07 left in the second quarter. On the ensuing possession for the 17th-ranked Penguins (4-1), Nathan Mays needed just one play — a 75-yard scoring strike to Jermiah Braswell — to halve the lead at 14-7. But the Panthers took the kickoff and marched 75 yards, with Hoosman running it in from the 15-yard line for a 21-7 halftime lead.
McElvain finished 10 of 20 passing for 235 yards and a TD for the winners. Allen had a game-high 74 yards rushing on 16 carries. Weston had three receptions for 108 yards.
Drake 35, Valparaiso 6 — At Des Moines: Ian Corwin threw two touchdowns passes and Drake held Valparaiso to just 131 yards of offense to win for the second straight week.
Former Dubuque Senior standout Collin Seymour had two tackles and secured his first interception of the season for the Bulldogs (2-3, 2-0 Pioneer League). Seymour also had one punt return for 11 yards.
Corwin completed 13 of 20 passes for 154 yards for Drake. Drew Lauer rushed for 77 yards and two scores on 17 carries.