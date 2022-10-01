Illinois Wisconsin Football
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema watches before an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)

 Kayla Wolf

MADISON, Wis. — Chase Brown rushed for 129 yards, Tommy DeVito had three short touchdown keepers and Illinois trounced Wisconsin 34-10 on Saturday to give coach Bret Bielema a triumphant return to Camp Randall Stadium.

Illinois (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten) scored 17 points off Wisconsin turnovers and scored the game's final 27 points to win as a 6½-point underdog and earn its first victory in Madison since 2002. The Illini sacked Graham Mertz six times and held the Badgers to 2 yards rushing on 24 carries.

