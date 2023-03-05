Roman Penn had 16 points in Drake’s 65-52 win over Southern Illinois on Saturday night in the Missouri Valley Conference tournament semifinals in St. Louis.
Penn had five assists for the Bulldogs (26-7), who will play Bradley in today’s championship game. Tucker DeVries scored 12 points and added five rebounds, and Garrett Sturtz chipped in 12 points as the Bulldogs won their 11th straight game.
No. 24 Texas A&M 67, No. 2 Alabama 61 — At College Station, Texas: Wade Taylor scored 28 points and Texas A&M beat Alabama, making its late free throws after Crimson Tide star Brandon Miller fouled out. The loss snapped a four-game winning streak for the Crimson Tide (26-5, 16-2 Southeastern Conference). Alabama played the last two minutes minus Miller, who fouled out after scoring a team-leading 19 points.
Recommended for you
No. 9 Texas 75, No. 3 Kansas 59 — At Austin, Texas: Sir’Jabari Rice scored 23 points and a smothering defensive effort carried Texas to a win over Kansas that earned the Longhorns a second-place finish in the Big 12. Kansas, which had already secured the league championship earlier in the week, had its seven-game winning streak snapped.
No. 6 Marquette 96, St. John’s 94 — At Milwaukee: Kam Jones scored 23 points and Marquette barely avoided a last-minute collapse, topping St. John’s for its sixth consecutive victory. St. John’s erased nearly all of a 10-point deficit in the final 21 seconds of regulation and had a chance to tie the game before O’Mar Stanley missed the second of two free throws with 2.4 seconds remaining.
West Virginia 89, No. 11 Kansas State 81 — At Morgantown, W.Va.: Erik Stevenson scored 27 points, Kedrian Johnson added 23 and West Virginia gave its NCAA tournament hopes a big boost with a victory over Kansas State. Emmitt Matthews added 20 points and Tre Mitchell scored 14 for West Virginia (18-13, 7-11 Big 12).
Auburn 79, No. 12 Tennessee 70 — At Auburn, Ala.: Wendell Green Jr. scored 24 points to help Auburn boost its NCAA tournament prospects with a victory over Tennessee in the regular-season finale. The Tigers (20-11, 10-8 Southeastern Conference) had lost eight of their last 11 games.
No. 13 Virginia 75, Louisville 60 — At Charlottesville, Va.: Jayden Gardner and Armaan Franklin scored 16 points each and Virginia clinched a share of the regular season title in the Atlantic Coast Conference with a victory against Louisville. Virginia (23-6, 15-5) began the day tied with No. 16 Miami and No. 25 Pittsburgh, the sixth time they’ve finished atop the ACC in 14 seasons under Tony Bennett.
No. 16 Miami 78, No. 25 Pittsburgh 76 — At Coral Gables, Fla.: Wooga Poplar made a career-best six 3-pointers for 18 points, and Miami captured the No. 1 seed for the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament with a win over Pittsburgh. Miami (24-6, 15-5 ACC) shares the regular-season title with Virginia, which clinched its half of the crown with a 75-60 win over Louisville earlier Saturday.
Seton Hall 82, No. 20 Providence 58 — At Providence, R.I.: Dre Davis scored 24 points to lead Seton Hall to the road win over Providence. Femi Odukale had 19 points while KC Ndefo scored 15 for the Pirates (17-14, 10-10 Big East), who had dropped three in a row. Al-Amir Dawes finished with 11 points.
Oklahoma 74, No. 22 TCU 60 — At Norman, Okla.: Tanner Groves scored a season-high 23 points to go with 10 rebounds and Oklahoma rode a hot start all the way, beating TCU in the regular-season finale for both teams. Grant Sherfield added 20 points and Milos Uzan had 12 for Oklahoma (15-16, 5-13 Big 12), which made its first six shots.
No. 23 Kentucky 88, Arkansas 79 — At Fayetteville, Ark.: Antonio Reeves scored a career-high 37 points, and Kentucky handed Arkansas its third straight loss. Oscar Tshiebwe had 12 points and 13 rebounds for the Wildcats (21-10, 12-6 Southeastern Conference). Jacob Toppin scored 21 points.
WOMEN
No. 23 Iowa State 72, Texas Tech 56 — At Ames, Iowa: Ashley Joens scored 22 points and became the Big 12 Conference all-time leader in games played, Emily Ryan had a double-double and Iowa State rolled past Texas Tech to close the regular season.
Joens, playing in her 154th game, also had 10 rebounds for her 62nd double-double. She also pushed her career points total to 2,957, 15th on the all-time NCAA D-I list.
Ryan had 12 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and three steals for the Cyclones (19-8, 11-7).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.