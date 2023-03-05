Roman Penn had 16 points in Drake’s 65-52 win over Southern Illinois on Saturday night in the Missouri Valley Conference tournament semifinals in St. Louis.

Penn had five assists for the Bulldogs (26-7), who will play Bradley in today’s championship game. Tucker DeVries scored 12 points and added five rebounds, and Garrett Sturtz chipped in 12 points as the Bulldogs won their 11th straight game.

