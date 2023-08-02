Iowa State-Gambling Football
Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers during a break in action against Kansas in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. Dekkers has been accused of gambling on Cyclone sports events, including a football game, and was charged Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, with tampering with records related to an Iowa Criminal Division investigation into sports gambling. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann, File)

 Reed Hoffmann

AMES, Iowa — Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers has been accused of gambling on Cyclones sports events, including a football game, and was charged Tuesday with tampering with records related to an Iowa Criminal Division investigation into sports gambling.

The criminal complaint said Dekkers placed 366 online bets worth more than $2,799. According to documents, those bets included 26 Iowa State athletic events and a 2021 football game with Oklahoma State when Dekkers was a backup. He did not play in the game.

