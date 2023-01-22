Iowa Ohio St Basketball
Ohio State’s Brice Sensabaugh shoots over Iowa’s Josh Dix during the second half Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.

 Jay LaPrete The Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Freshman standout Brice Sensabaugh scored a season-high 27 points on 10-of-12 shooting, including 4 of 5 from 3-point range, and Ohio State ended a five-game losing streak with a 93-77 win over Iowa on Saturday.

The Hawkeyes overcame a 12-0 Ohio State run in the first half but a 9-0 run early in the second half provided the room the Buckeyes needed to end a skid of single-digit losses.

