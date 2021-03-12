Aleem Ford made 5 of 6 3-pointers and finished with 17 points, and Wisconsin nearly wasted a 17-point lead before holding off Penn State, 75-74, in their Big Ten Conference tournament opener on Thursday in Indianapolis.
Brad Davison added 15 points and Jonathan Davis had 10 for the Badgers (17-11), who advanced to play Iowa in the quarterfinals today.
No. 2 Baylor 74, Kansas State 68 — At Kansas City, Mo.: MaCio Teague scored 24 points, Davion Mitchell added 23 and Baylor held on to beat Kansas State and avoid what would have been one of the biggest upsets in the history of the Big 12 Tournament.
No. 9 Ohio State 79, Minnesota 75 — At Indianapolis: Duane Washington Jr. and Justice Sueing each scored 16 points and Ohio State fended off Minnesota’s late charge to win at the Big Ten Tournament.
No. 12 Oklahoma State 72, No. 10 West Virginia 69 — At Kansas City, Mo.: Avery Anderson III hit the go-ahead bucket for Oklahoma State with less than a minute to go, and Sean McNeil’s tying 3-pointer came a split-second after the final buzzer, allowing the Cowboys to escape with a win over West Virginia in the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals.
No. 11 Kansas 69, No. 25 Oklahoma 62 — At Kansas City, Mo.: Ochai Agbaji scored a career-high 26 points, Marcus Garrett added 17, and Kansas beat Oklahoma in the Big 12 tournament quarterfinals.
Georgetown 72, No. 14 Villanova 71 — At New York: Dante Harris made two free throws with 4.7 seconds left to cap a perfect game from the line for Georgetown, and the Hoyas upset Villanova in the quarterfinals of the Big East Tournament.
No. 16 Virginia 72, Syracuse 69 — At Greensboro, N.C.: Reece Beekman buried a 3-pointer as time expired to help Virginia edge Syracuse in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.
No. 17 Creighton 87, Butler 56 — At New York: With coach Greg McDermott back on the bench after a one-game suspension, Creighton cruised into the semifinals of the Big East Tournament with a victory over Butler.
No. 19 San Diego State 69, Wyoming 66 — At Las Vegas: Terrell Gomez scored 20 points and San Diego State beat Wyoming to advance to the Mountain West Conference Tournament semifinals.
North Carolina 81, No. 22 Virginia Tech 73 — At Greensboro, N.C.: Armando Bacot had 17 points and 13 rebounds as North Carolina beat Virginia Tech in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament quarterfinals.
WOMEN
Iowa 73, Rutgers 62 — At Indianapolis: Gabbie Marshall scored 27 points, Caitlin Clark had 21 and Monica Czinano had 20 as Iowa knocked off Rutgers in the Big Ten Conference tournament.