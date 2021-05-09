IOWA CITY — The front line is an integral part of what the University of Iowa football team wants to do on defense.
The Hawkeyes have also grown accustomed to replacing key pieces along the defensive line.
That will be no different this year, but that unit is facing the most questions on a defense that, on paper, appears like it will be among the Big Ten Conference’s best this fall.
Iowa returns all four starting defensive backs plus a plethora of linebackers with extensive experience. But three-fourths of the starting D-line is now at the next level.
So the major question is, how will the new-look line hold up?
“We have a lot of guys who haven’t played so that’s a totally legitimate question, especially with the experience we have coming back in the back seven,” Zach VanValkenburg said after Iowa’s final spring practice on May 1. “But the last three years we’ve kind of had to do this reloading and I think Coach (Kelvin) Bell does a great job. I don’t think it will be a problem.”
Iowa lost Big Ten defensive player of the year and starting tackle Daviyon Nixon and starting left end Chauncey Golston to the NFL. Golston was selected in the third-round of the NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys while Nixon was a fifth-round pick of the Carolina Panthers.
That leaves VanValkenburg, the starting right end from last fall who is returning for a fifth season of eligibility. Joe Evans and Noah Shannon are candidates to step into starting roles as the only other returning players from last season’s final two-deep depth chart. Defensive tackle Jack Heflin signed with the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent, and second-string tackles Austin Schulte and Dalles Jacobus were both seniors.
“It seems like every spring when we go out there, not last spring, but every spring we go out there and, ‘OK, how do you replace these three guys that we just graduated and were pretty good.’ And then by the end of spring you feel better about things,” Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “You think about John Waggoner, you think about Noah Shannon and the work those guys have done. Joe Evans, to me he’s been a good player but he’s developing into a total player. Those things make you feel good because we’re making progress.”
Shannon, VanValkenburg, Evans, Waggoner and Louie Stec rotated on the first-team defense during Iowa’s controlled scrimmage.
Nixon and Golston combined to record half of Iowa’s 20 sacks last fall. VanValkenburg is tops among returning pass-rushers with 3.5 sacks. Evans had one and Shannon assisted on another, with the other five coming from linebackers or defensive backs.
VanValkenburg finished with 27 total tackles, 13 solo, and Ferentz believes he could follow the career arcs of Golston and Nixon.
“What a jump (Chauncey) and Daviyon had made from ’19,” Ferentz said. “Those guys were at a whole different level than the year prior, and Zach has continued, he’s on that pace. I think it just kind of fits into that same old story: our good guys have to be getting better and he’s definitely done that.”
Shannon was next among returning linemen with 11 total tackles. Evans has 4.5 sacks in 16 career games.
While experience is lacking, work ethic is not. And spring practice has been extra beneficial this year after last year’s slate of spring practices were canceled by the coronavirus pandemic.
“We have a really young D-line, so it’s nice to get those guys out there and see what they can do. It was really important just to keep coming and working every day, and I think we got a lot done,” Van Valkenburg said. “A lot of these guys that haven’t gotten reps throughout the fall, they’re on the scout team so they aren’t running our defense, they’re running whatever defense the team we go against. So it’s really good to get them out there running through our calls and let them get some experience in our system.”