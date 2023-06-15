LOS ANGELES — PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan is recovering from a medical situation that led him to turn over control to two of his top executives, the tour announced Tuesday night.
The tour did not disclose the nature of the medical situation or how serious it was, only that its board “fully supports Jay and appreciates everyone respecting his privacy.”
The PGA Tour is in the midst of the most intense time in its 54-year history, fending off a rival league funded by Saudi Arabia’s national wealth fund that led to defections of marquee players and an antitrust lawsuit.
His medical situation comes a week after Monahan stunned the golf world by announcing the PGA Tour had ended its battle with the Public Investment Fund and LIV Golf by agreeing to a commercial business partnership.
Monahan, 53, spent nearly two months working on the deal with two PGA Tour board members, investment banker Jimmy Dunne and New York attorney Ed Herlihy, without any players’ knowledge.
Almost all of them said they were shocked. Some said they felt betrayed. The deal came nearly a year after Monahan made pointed remarks about LIV Golf’s source of funding, particularly as it related to any Saudi connection to the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
The tour said its chief operating officer, Ron Price, and its president, Tyler Dennis, would be in charge while Monahan recovers.
BASEBALL
MINNEAPOLIS — Outfielder Raimel Tapia has signed with the Milwaukee Brewers just a few days after the Boston Red Sox released him.
Tapia was with the Brewers on Tuesday and took pregame batting practice on the field before their 7-5 loss at Minnesota. The Brewers made the signing official on Wednesday. The Brewers also optioned infielder Abraham Toro to Triple-A Nashville and designated right-handed pitcher Cam Robinson for assignment.
NEW YORK — New York Mets pitcher Drew Smith was suspended for 10 games by Major League Baseball on Wednesday, the fifth pitcher and second on his team penalized for using banned sticky stuff.
PHOENIX — An Arizona woman has accused former major league pitcher Trevor Bauer of sexual assault, alleging in a lawsuit updated this week that he held a knife at her throat and choked her until she passed out during a rape that left her pregnant in late 2020.
Bauer was never arrested or charged and he has countersued, denying the allegations and accusing the woman of faking a pregnancy and trying to extort money from him.
HOCKEY
Henri Richard’s family says the late Hockey Hall of Famer has been diagnosed with chronic traumatic encephalopathy. CTE is a degenerative brain disease linked to concussions.
Henri’s son, Denis, says he wants people to understand that the disease doesn’t just affect football players.
Richard retired in 1975 after a 20-year career with the Montreal Canadiens in which he won the Stanley Cup 11 times, the most in NHL history. He died in 2020 at the age of 84.
CTE can only be diagnosed posthumously. It can cause memory loss, depression and violent mood swings in athletes, combat veterans and others who sustain repeated head trauma.
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Blues have hired Mike Babcock’s son, Michael, as a skills coach.
He and former defenseman Mike Weber are joining Craig Berube’s staff. Weber will work under Berube as an assistant. Babcock finished this past NHL season with the Ottawa Senators, helping the coaching staff with developing game plans, pre-scouting and on-ice skill development. Before that he spent two years working for his father as an assistant at the University of Saskatchewan.
Penguins hire Spezza as assistant G.M.
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins have hired two-time NHL All-Star Jason Spezza as assistant general manager.
Spezza comes to Pittsburgh from Toronto, where he spent the 2022-23 season working as a special assistant to new Penguins director of hockey operations Kyle Dubas. The 40-year-old Spezza scored 363 goals during a 19-year NHL career with Ottawa, Dallas and Toronto before retiring in May 2022 and going into management.
TENNIS
LONDON — The total prize money at Wimbledon this year will rise by more than 11% to 44.7 million pounds ($56.5 million). It is an increase of 17.1% compared to the last Wimbledon before the pandemic in 2019. The winners of the singles will each receive 2.35 million pounds ($3 million). Those earnings are back to the levels they were in 2019.
OLYMPICS
CHICAGO — An Olympic ski jumper from McHenry, Ill., died in a motorcycle crash, officials confirmed Wednesday.
Twenty-four-year-old Patrick Gasienica, who competed in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, died Monday afternoon in a crash while returning home from work.