President Donald Trump reassured Little League baseball players that they should be playing the game again soon.
“To all of our youth who are missing the start of their @LittleLeague seasons, hang in there! We will get you back out on the fields, and know that you will be playing baseball soon,” he tweeted Saturday. “We will get through this together, and bats will be swinging before you know it. In the meantime, take care of mom and dad, and know that this will not be forever!”
Little League president and CEO Stephen Keener reassured that the players would be back soon. Little League, like the major leagues, has suspended activities until mid-May, when the situation will be assessed, according to the Little League website.
The Little League website said officials “will continue to consult with appropriate medical advisors, government health officials and our volunteer leaders around the world, and we are committed to doing the best we can for the safety and well-being of our players, families, volunteers, and fans.”
Verlander to donate weekly paycheck
Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander said he will donate his weekly paycheck during the coronavirus shutdown to organizations that are helping with relief efforts.
Verlander and wife Kate Upton made the announcement Saturday in an Instagram post. The couple said it would pick an organization each week and highlight its work.
The AL Cy Young Award winner is among a group of major leaguers getting $4,775 a day for 60 days, a total of $286,500. Verlander’s salary this year is $33 million, which is $177,419 a day for the 186-day season.
The payments were part of a recent agreement between Major League Baseball and the players’ union on how to proceed during the stoppage.
TENNIS
USTA advises to not play during pandemic
The U.S. Tennis Association says it’s best not to play the sport right now because of the coronavirus pandemic. In a posting on its website on Friday, the USTA called it “in the best interest of society to take a collective pause” from tennis.
The statement from the organization that runs the U.S. Open Grand Slam tournament said there have not been specific studies about tennis and the COVID-19 illness. But there is “the possibility” that germs could be transferred among people via sharing and touching of tennis balls, net posts, court surfaces, benches or gate handles.
So the USTA wants players “to be patient in our return to the courts.” In the meantime, the group encouraged people to create what it termed “tennis-at-home” variations.
COLLEGE ATHLETICS
NCAA suspends infraction hearings
The NCAA says hearings and oral arguments in infractions cases have been suspended through May 31 amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The NCAA announced the move in a statement on its website Friday. It applies to cases before the infractions committee, appeals and the new Independent Accountability Resolution Process created to handle complex cases in the wake of the federal corruption investigation into college basketball.
Deadlines for schools in pending cases to file briefs and other documentation remain in effect, including the release of rulings.
HOCKEY
Hacker posts racial slur in fan chat
NEW YORK — A hacker posted a racial slur hundreds of times in an online fan video chat Friday with a black New York Rangers prospect.
The NHL team scrambled to disable the hacker on the Zoom chat with K’Andre Miller, the 20-year-old former Wisconsin defenseman drafted No. 22 overall in 2018.
“A vile individual hijacked the chat to post racial slurs, which we disabled as soon as possible,” the Rangers said in a statement. “We were incredibly appalled by this behavior, which has no place online, on the ice, or anywhere, and we are investigating the matter.”
The hacker repeatedly posted the one-word slur in all capital letters on the Rangers’ “Future Fridays” series on Twitter.
SOCCER
Premier League players reject pay cut
English Premier League players rejected a move Saturday by clubs to cut their wages by 30% during the coronavirus pandemic, escalating a bitter public row as their union claimed the government would lose out on more than 200 million pounds (around $245 million) in tax.
“This would be detrimental to our NHS (National Health Service) and other government-funded services,” the Professional Footballers’ Association said in a statement.
Taking on the Premier League as a whole, the PFA said the 20 million pounds being given to the NHS by the world’s richest soccer competition was “welcome, but we believe it could be far bigger.”
Spanish league, players negotiating pay cut
MADRID — The Spanish league and players are still far apart on the size of the salary cuts they need to take to help reduce the financial impact caused by the coronavirus outbreak, with the footballers saying the organization wants them to carry nearly half the total losses.
The league and the players’ association have been in talks to try to find ways to mitigate losses that could reach nearly 1 billion euros ($1.08 billion) if the season cannot be restarted because of the pandemic.
The players have said they are willing to reduce their salaries, but not as much as the league or the clubs want.
Tajikistan opens new season
DUSHANBE, Tajikistan — Tajikistan started a new soccer season on Saturday, joining a small group of countries around the world where play has continued despite the coronavirus pandemic.
Istiklol Dushanbe retained the Central Asian nation’s season-opening Super Cup on Saturday with a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Khujand.
The game was played without fans due to precautions regarding the virus pandemic. A large banner reading “stop coronavirus” in Tajik and Russian covered part of the stands.