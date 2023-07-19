IOWA CITY — Cody Ince, an offensive lineman for the University of Iowa from 2018-21, has passed away. He was 23 years old. A cause of death was not listed.

Ince competed in 29 games as an offensive lineman for the Hawkeyes. He played in 10 games, including four starts, as a junior in 2021. Ince was an honorable mention all-conference honoree by league coaches and media after playing in eight games, including starting the final six contests, as a sophomore. The Wisconsin native saw action in 11 games as a redshirt freshman. Ince was an Academic All-Big Ten honoree and earned spring semester Dean’s List recognition in 2021.

