IOWA CITY — Cody Ince, an offensive lineman for the University of Iowa from 2018-21, has passed away. He was 23 years old. A cause of death was not listed.
Ince competed in 29 games as an offensive lineman for the Hawkeyes. He played in 10 games, including four starts, as a junior in 2021. Ince was an honorable mention all-conference honoree by league coaches and media after playing in eight games, including starting the final six contests, as a sophomore. The Wisconsin native saw action in 11 games as a redshirt freshman. Ince was an Academic All-Big Ten honoree and earned spring semester Dean’s List recognition in 2021.
“I am incredibly sad to hear about Cody Ince’s sudden passing,” Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “Cody was a tremendous young man, valued teammate, and contributor to our program. He loved football, fishing and hunting, and believed in the importance of family and friendships. Cody was just beginning this next chapter of his life and was about to be married. Mary and I are heartbroken for his fiancée, his family and all his friends who knew and loved him. All of us in the football program – his coaches and teammates – are mourning his loss.”
Recommended for you
Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 23, from 2-4 p.m., followed by a Celebration of Life at BrowTine Event Center (1361 100th St.) in Amery, Wis.
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns will shelve those classic logo-less orange helmets for three games this season.
With a nod to the team’s storied past, the Browns will wear white helmets for the first time since 1951. Cleveland will break out the all-white retro look — white helmets, jerseys, and pants — Week 2 in Pittsburgh, at home in Week 6 against San Francisco and again in Week 17 against the New York Jets.
The Browns wore white helmets during their first six seasons in the NFL before switching to the orange shell for the 1952 season.
SOCCER
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Lionel Messi jogged a lap with his new teammates, took part in a warm-up drill of players making short passes in a tight circle, and before long tapped his left foot at a ball that wound up in the back of an open net.
Inter Miami’s new star wasted no time fitting right in. The World Cup winner and seven-time Ballon d’Or recipient as the world’s best player took part in a training session with his new Major League Soccer club for the first time Tuesday, three days after signing a 2-1/2 year contract that’ll pay him between $50 million and $60 million a year.
BASKETBALL
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges has apologized for “the pain and embarrassment” caused by the domestic violence investigation that kept him out of the league last season.
Bridges spoke publicly for the first time Tuesday since signing a one-year, $7.9 million contract to return to the Hornets. He vowed to rebuild relationships with teammates and become more active in the Charlotte community.
He pleaded no contest in November to a felony charge that stemmed from accusations that he assaulted the mother of his children in front of them. The 25-year-old was sentenced to three years of probation.
MOTOR SPORTS
LOUDON, N.H. — Martin Truex Jr. says his struggle with making big decisions is one reason why he hasn’t decided if he will retire or return to NASCAR for a 2024 season.
Truex knows he must make a decision soon so Joe Gibbs Racing can start plotting its plans for next season. Truex won Monday’s NASCAR Cup race at New Hampshire. He has three wins this season, a lead in the points standings and a NASCAR championship push ahead. The JGR driver has publicly pondered retirement for a second straight season.
OLYMPICS
PARIS — The president of the Paris Olympic organizing committee says the operating budget for the 2024 Games is “under control.”
Organizing committee president Tony Estanguet said partnership deals are on track with one year to go before the opening ceremony. He says they have signed 22 new sponsors since the start of the year.
Estanguet says the organizing committee has secured $1.1 billion in revenue from partners and adds that doesn’t include “a new premium partner with whom we’re in talks.”
BASEBALL
PITTSBURGH — Right-hander Paul Skenes, taken by Pittsburgh with the first pick in this month’s amateur draft, agreed to a contract that includes a $9.2 million signing bonus. The amount is the highest for a drafted player, topping the $8,416,300 Detroit agreed to with first baseman Spencer Torkelson, the top pick in 2021.