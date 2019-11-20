Trae Berhow made 8 of 11 3-pointers and scored a game-high 36 points to lead Northern Iowa to an 87-67 victory over Tennessee-Martin on Tuesday in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
Berhow was 13 of 17 from the floor and 2-for-3 from the free-throw line for the Panthers (5-0), who shot 47.1% (16-for-34) from 3-point range as a team.
AJ Green adeed 14 points and Austin Phyfe and Spencer Haldeman, a former Western Dubuque standout, chipped in 11 points apiece.
No. 4 Kansas 75, East Tennessee State 63 — At Lawrence, Kan.: Udoka Azubuike pounded home 21 points, Devon Dotson added 19 and Kansas weathered East Tennessee State’s second-half charge to escape with a victory.
Marcus Garrett added 13 points for the Jayhawks (3-1), who led by as many as 18 early in the game before the Pirates (3-1) closed within 61-56 with just over 5 minutes to go.
No. 6 Maryland 74, Fairfield 55 — At College Park, Md.: Jalen Smith had 17 points and eight rebounds, and Maryland used depth and balance to wear down Fairfield.
The Terrapins (4-0) took the lead for good at 9-8, increased the margin to 14 at halftime and cruised to the finish.
No. 7 Virginia 61, Vermont 55 — At Charlottesville, Va.: Mamadi Diakite scored 19 points and Virginia withstood a 3-point shooting display by Anthony Lamb to beat Vermont.
The Cavaliers (4-0) trailed before Diakite’s basket gave them a 50-49 lead with 5:12 left and sparked a 9-0 run.