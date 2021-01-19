Zach LaVine scored 33 points, and the Chicago Bulls overcame a strong effort by Victor Oladipo in his Houston debut, beating the Rockets, 125-120, on Monday night in Chicago.
LaVine scored nine points in the closing minutes of the third to help send Chicago to the final quarter with a 93-86 lead.
The Bulls made enough shots down the stretch to win for the second time in as many days after losing four straight by four points or fewer.
Lauri Markkanen finished with 18 points. The 7-footer from Finland nailed a 3-pointer in the closing minute to make it a six-point game, helping Chicago squeeze out a tight win after an easy victory at Dallas.
Oladipo looked good in his first game for Houston, pouring in 32 points. The two-time All-Star was acquired from Indiana as part of the four-team trade that sent James Harden to Brooklyn last week.
Christian Wood scored 30 and grabbed nine rebounds. Eric Gordon added 21 points after missing back-to-back games because of tightness in his lower left leg.
Nets 125, Bucks 123 — At New York: Kevin Durant made the go-ahead 3-pointer with 36 seconds left, James Harden had 34 points and 12 assists, and Brooklyn edged Milwaukee.
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 34 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists for Milwaukee, which had its four-game winning streak stopped. Khris Middleton added 25 points and Jrue Holiday had 22.
Knicks 91, Magic 84 — At New York: R.J. Barrett scored 22 points and had 10 rebounds, and Julius Randle added 21 points and 17 rebounds to lead New York to a win over Orlando.
Hawks 108, Timberwolves 97 — At Atlanta: Clint Capela had 23 points and 15 rebounds, De’Andre Hunter scored 25 and Atlanta beat Minnesota.
Spurs 125, Trail Blazers 104 — At Portland, Ore.: LaMarcus Aldridge had 22 points and DeMar DeRozan had 20 points and 11 assists as San Antonio defeated Portland.
Grizzlies 108, Suns 104 — At Memphis, Tenn.: Ja Morant had 17 points and 10 assists and took a key charge late as Memphis won its fifth straight, beating Phoenix.
Raptors 116, Mavericks 93 — At Tampa, Fla.: Kyle Lowry scored 23 points and Pascal Siakam had a big second half, leading Toronto to a win over Dallas.
Heat 113, Pistons 107 — At Miami: Bam Adebayo had 28 points and 11 rebounds and short-handed Miami got its biggest comeback win of the season, rallying from 19 down to beat Detroit.