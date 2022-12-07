LAS CRUCES, N.M. — New Mexico State’s athletic director says power forward Mike Peake has been suspended indefinitely from the basketball team in connection with last month’s fatal shooting of a student from a rival university.
Mario Moccia also told reporters Monday night that neither he nor the school could comment on Peake’s enrollment status as a student. The 21-year-old Peake has not been charged in the Nov. 19 pre-dawn shooting on the University of New Mexico’s campus in Albuquerque hours before the host Lobos were to play the Aggies. That game was canceled along with the Dec. 3 rematch in Las Cruces.
“Mike is suspended from our basketball team until the completion of the university’s investigation and the investigation of the proper authorities,” Moccia said. “When those investigations will be complete, I can’t say.”
State police investigators said 19-year-old Brandon Travis conspired with two other UNM students and a teenage girl to lure Peake onto campus.
The subsequent shootout left Travis dead at the scene and Peake hospitalized with a leg wound that has required several surgeries.
A brawl at an Oct. 15 UNM-NMSU football game in Las Cruces was a precursor to the shooting, police said.
First-year NMSU men’s basketball coach Greg Heiar, a Dubuque native, was not made available to talk to media until 10 days after the shooting.
FOOTBALL
Leonhard won’t return to Badgers in 2023
Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard announced Tuesday via Twitter that he would remain with the program through the bowl game, but would not be part of new head coach Luke Fickell’s staff beyond 2022.
“It has meant the world to me to be able to pour my heart and soul in the UW Football program over the last 7 years,” the former Badgers All-American safety wrote. “It has been an honor to coach these young men and thank you to all the fans who supported us along the way.”
TCU’s Riley is Broyles Award winner
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — TCU offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Garrett Riley is the winner of the Broyles Award as the top assistant coach in the nation, the Frank and Barbara Broyles Foundation announced Tuesday.
Riley coached Heisman Trophy finalist Max Duggan and coordinated the top offense in the Big 12. The Horned Frogs, who are 12-1 and in the College Football Playoff for the first time, lead the nation with 19 plays of 50 yards or longer, with 10 going for at least 60 yards.
Rams claim QB Mayfield off waivers
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — The Los Angeles Rams have claimed quarterback Baker Mayfield off waivers.
The Rams made the move Tuesday to add Mayfield, the No. 1 pick in the 2018 draft by Cleveland. Mayfield was released by the Panthers on Monday at his request after seven disappointing games with Carolina.
Titans owner fires GM Robinson in 7th season
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk has very high standards for her Titans.
Combined with the millions she’s investing, she also isn’t afraid of making big moves chasing the Lombardi Trophy that eluded her late father.
Strunk fired general manager Jon Robinson on Tuesday in the midst of his seventh season with the Titans off to a 7-5 start and Tennessee second only to the Kansas City Chiefs for the NFL’s longest active streak of consecutive winning seasons in his tenure.
BASEBALL
Tigers win top pick in MLB draft
SAN DIEGO — The Pittsburgh Pirates won baseball’s first draft lottery Tuesday night and will get the first pick of eligible amateur players in July.
The Washington Nationals will select second after finishing last season with the worst record in the majors at 55-107. The Detroit Tigers will choose third.
HOCKEY
Devils shutout slumping Blackhawks
NEWARK, N.J. — Defenseman Dougie Hamilton had a goal and two assists, Vitek Vanecek made 24 saves for his second shutout and the NHL-leading New Jersey Devils defeated the Chicago Blackhawks, 3-0, on Tuesday night.
Arvid Soderblom made 26 saves for the slumping Blackhawks, who are 1-9-1 in their last 11. They were also shut out by the New York Islanders 3-0 on Sunday.
SOCCER
Doctors say Pelé’s health improving
SAO PAULO — Brazilian soccer great Pelé is improving, doctors said Tuesday. The 82-year-old Pelé has been hospitalized for a week to treat a respiratory infection aggravated by COVID-19. He is expected to leave the hospital when he fully recovers from the infection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.