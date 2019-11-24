J.K. Dobbins rushed for 157 yards and two touchdowns and No. 2 Ohio State locked up the Big Ten East title Saturday, surviving its first real test of the season with a 28-17 victory over No. 9 Penn State in Columbus, Ohio.
The Buckeyes held on after Penn State (9-2, 7-2) took advantage of two second-half turnovers to climb back into the game in the third quarter after going down, 21-0. This was a far different scenario for Ohio State, which blew out its first 10 opponents.
The Buckeyes (10-0, 8-0 Big Ten) were clinging to a 21-17 lead early in the fourth quarter when Justin Fields threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Chris Olave to create some breathing room.
No. 4 Georgia 19, No. 24 Texas A&M 13 — At Athens, Ga.: Georgia only scored one touchdown, but Rodrigo Blankenship booted four field goals and the defense stymied Texas A&M. Georgia (10-1, 7-1 Southeastern Conference, No. 4 CFP) wrapped up the league schedule with its fifth straight victory, but it was a struggle.
No. 5 Alabama 66, Western Carolina 3 — At Tuscaloosa, Ala.: Mac Jones passed for 275 yards and three touchdowns in little more than a half and Alabama began life without Tua Tagovailoa with a romp over Western Carolina. The Crimson Tide (10-1) treated its injured quarterback to a one-sided show against the Catamounts (3-9).
No. 11 Minnesota 38, Northwestern 22 — At Evanston, Ill.: Tanner Morgan led Minnesota to scores on its first three possessions and finished with four touchdown passes, and the Gophers bounced back from their first loss of the season. The Gophers (10-1, 7-1 Big Ten, No. 10 CFP), who lost at Iowa last week, strengthened their grip on first place in the West Division.
No. 12 Michigan 39, Indiana 14 — At Bloomington, Ind.: Shea Patterson threw five touchdown passes and Nico Collins scored a career-high three times to lead Michigan to a blowout at Indiana. The Wolverines (9-2, 6-2 Big Ten, No. 13 CFP) have won 24 straight in the series since 1987.
No. 13 Baylor 24, Texas 10 — At Waco, Texas: Charlie Brewer accounted for 296 yards and two touchdowns before missing most of the fourth quarter, and Baylor held off Texas.
No. 15 Notre Dame 39, Boston College 7 — At South Bend, Ind.: Ian Book threw three touchdown passes and Notre Dame corralled Boston College star running back AJ Dillon. The fourth straight victory by the Fighting Irish (9-2, No. 15 CFP) completed their second straight unbeaten season (7-0) at Notre Dame Stadium, where they have won 18 straight.
No. 16 Auburn 52, Samford 0 — At Auburn, Ala.: Auburn held Samford to 114 yards and forced four turnovers, JaTarvious Whitlow scored twice and the Tigers tuned up for the Iron Bowl against Alabama with a rain-drenched rout.
No. 18 Memphis 49, South Florida 10 — At Tampa, Fla.: Brady White threw for 222 yards and two touchdowns as Memphis shrugged off two early turnovers to beat South Florida.
Navy 35, No. 21 SMU 28 — At Annapolis, Md.: Navy quarterback Malcolm Perry generated 357 yards of total offense and scored the game-winning touchdown in a victory over SMU.
No. 22 Oklahoma State 20, West Virginia 12 — At Morgantown, W.Va.: Dru Brown threw two touchdown passes in his first start, Chuba Hubbard surpassed 100 yards rushing for the ninth consecutive game and Oklahoma State beat West Virginia.
No. 23 Appalachian State 35, Texas State 13 — At Boone, N.C.: Darrynton Evans Evans ran for 154 yards and three second-half touchdowns, and Appalachian State avoided another home upset.
No. 25 Virginia Tech 28, Pittsburgh 0 — At Blacksburg, Va.: Virginia Tech’s defense put together a vintage performance, and Hendon Hooker threw for 153 yards and two touchdowns.