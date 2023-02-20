Zach Edey had 26 points and 11 rebounds for his 21st double-double this season to lead No. 3 Purdue past Ohio State 82-55 on Sunday.
Trey Kaufman-Renn scored 11 points and David Jenkins Jr. added nine points for the Boilermakers (24-4, 13-4 Big Ten). Mason Gillis contributed seven points and 10 rebounds for Purdue, which had a 44-21 rebounding edge.
Brice Sensabaugh led the Buckeyes (11-16, 3-13) with 20 points. Sean McNeil added 10 points for Ohio State, which lost its eighth consecutive game.
No. 2 Houston 72, Memphis 64 — At Houston: J’Wan Roberts had a career-high 20 points and 12 rebounds, and Marcus Sasser also scored 20 points as Houston won its seven straight game. Jamal Shead added 10 points for Houston (25-2, 13-1 American Athletic Conference). The Cougars shot 45% but struggled from deep, going 3 of 17 on 3-pointers.Elijah McCadden had 20 points and six rebounds, DeAndre Williams added 18 points and Damaria Franklin scored 10 for Memphis (20-7, 10-4). The Tigers shot 44%, including 6 of 15 on 3-pointers.
No. 23 North Carolina State 77, North Carolina 69 — At Raleigh, N.C.: Jarkel Joiner took over for No. 23 North Carolina State during a critical second-half stretch, matching his season high with 29 points to lead the Wolfpack past rival North Carolina. Joiner had 20 of his points after the break for the Wolfpack (21-7, 11-6 Atlantic Coast Conference). That included an impressive flurry in a tight game that finally gave N.C. State some breathing room. Caleb Love scored 20 points to lead the Tar Heels (16-11, 8-8), who continued a February crash that has put their NCAA Tournament chances in growing jeopardy.
WOMEN
No. 2 Indiana 83, Purdue 60 — At Bloomington, Ind.: Mackenzie Holmes scored 20 points and eight rebounds, Grace Berger added 14 points and 10 assists and Indiana clinched a share of its first Big Ten regular-season title in 40 years. The Hoosiers have won 14 straight overall, 18 in a row at home and nine straight over their bitter rival. Lasha Petree led Purdue with 23 points. Purdue stayed within striking distance throughout the first half and early in the second half. But Indiana capped a 16-5 third-quarter run with a five-point play to pull away.
