Jerick McKinnon had a 26-yard touchdown run in overtime and the Kansas City Chiefs got three touchdowns from Patrick Mahomes in a 30-24 win at Houston on Sunday that clinched their seventh straight AFC West title.
“When we start every season, the first thing we get told when we first walk in is let’s win the AFC West,” Mahomes said. “That’s our first goal ... (and) we accomplished our first goal.”
The Chiefs (11-3) got the ball first in overtime but had to punt it away after Mahomes was sacked by Blake Cashman on third down. Texans quarterback Davis Mills fumbled on a scramble on Houston’s first play, and it was recovered by Kansas City’s Willie Gay on the Texans’ 26.
McKinnon, who also had a TD reception, dashed untouched into the end zone on the next play. He said Mahomes reminded him before the play to keep two hands on the ball.
“I said: ‘I’m about to score,’” McKinnon said. “Juju (Smith-Schuster) looked at me and said: ‘I’ve got your block, bro. Just find me when you get out there’. And it worked out exactly like that.”
Houston (1-12-1) tied it at 24 on a 29-yard field goal with about five minutes to go in the fourth quarter. The Chiefs had a chance to win it in regulation, but Harrison Butker’s 51-yard attempt was wide right.
Kansas City’s streak of division titles is tied with the Rams (1973-79) for the second-longest in NFL history behind the Patriots, who captured 11 in a row in the AFC East from 2009-2019.
Mahomes thew for 336 yards and had touchdown passes of 20 and 4 yards. He has 35 TD passes this season to become the fifth player in NFL history with 35 or more touchdown tosses in four or more seasons, joining Tom Brady (6), Aaron Rodgers (6), Drew Brees (4) and Peyton Manning (4).
Raiders 30, Patriots 24 — At Las Vegas: Defensive end Chandler Jones grabbed a bizarre, unnecessary lateral by New England’s Jakobi Meyers out of the air on the final play and returned it 48 yards for a touchdown to lift Las Vegas. With the game tied at 24-all, the Patriots decided to run a series of pitches in a last-ditch attempt to avoid overtime. Rhamondre Stevenson pitched the ball to Meyers, who heaved it across the field and into the arms of Jones, who stiff-armed Patriots QB Mac Jones and then had nothing but open field in front of him.
Steelers 24, Panthers 16 — At Charlotte, N.C.: Mitch Trubisky threw for 179 yards and engineered three long touchdown drives as Pittsburgh dealt a major blow to Carolina’s playoff hopes. Trubisky, filling in for concussed rookie Kenny Pickett, ran for a 1-yard touchdown and played turnover-free football.
Jaguars 40, Cowboys 34 — At Jacksonville, Fla.: Rayshawn Jenkins intercepted Dak Prescott’s bobbled pass and returned it 52 yards for a touchdown to lift Jacksonville. Noah Brown failed to secure Prescott’s low throw, and Jenkins made a shoelace grab and went untouched the other way to end Jacksonville’s NFL-record 20-game skid against NFC teams.
Lions 20, Jets 17 — At East Rutherford, N.J.: Jared Goff threw a go-ahead 51-yard touchdown pass to Brock Wright on fourth-and-1 with 1:49 remaining, and Detroit held on to beat Zach Wilson and New York.
Saints 21, Falcons 18 — At New Orleans: Andy Dalton and Taysom Hill combined to throw three touchdown passes, and New Orleans beat Atlanta in rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder’s debut.
Bengals 34, Buccaneers 23 — At Tampa, Fla.: Joe Burrow threw for four second-half touchdowns and surging Cincinnati rallied from a 17-point deficit to beat Tom Brady and Tampa Bay.
Chargers 17, Titans 14 — At Inglewood, Calif.: Cameron Dicker connected on a 43-yard field goal with 4 seconds remaining and Los Angeles beat Tennessee.
Broncos 24, Cardinals 15 — At Denver: Backup quarterback Brett Rypien overcame relentless pressure, Justin Simmons had two interceptions and Denver held off Arizona.
