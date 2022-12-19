Chiefs Texans Football
Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon scores a touchdown against the Houston Texans during overtime on Sunday in Houston. The Chiefs won, 30-24, to clinch the AFC West title.

 Eric Christian Smith The Associated Press

Jerick McKinnon had a 26-yard touchdown run in overtime and the Kansas City Chiefs got three touchdowns from Patrick Mahomes in a 30-24 win at Houston on Sunday that clinched their seventh straight AFC West title.

“When we start every season, the first thing we get told when we first walk in is let’s win the AFC West,” Mahomes said. “That’s our first goal ... (and) we accomplished our first goal.”

